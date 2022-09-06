ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think

People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy Drops Huge Bombshell On The New York Knicks: "They Have Good Players, But You Line It Up Against The Competition In The East, And This Roster Is Not On The Same Level.’’

After years of frustrating play, the New York Knicks were determined to get better this summer and finally become the team they have long desired to be. On paper, they have a pretty solid squad that includes a big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. While some fans are optimistic about what those guys can accomplish together, Jeff Van Gundy isn't really sold on their potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 reasons to be optimistic about Brewers’ playoff chances

There’s no denying it — the Brewers have been playing some pretty ugly baseball lately. After a disastrous trade deadline, things went from bad to worse and the team seemed to have imploded. The start of September promised a fresh start in a stretch where the Brewers have historically performed really well. One week into “Craigtember," we’re left asking the question: will the Brewers even make the playoffs this season?
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started

Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
MLB
Yardbarker

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?

With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
MLB
Yardbarker

Lakers Are Seeing Great Early Signs From 2 Young Players

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out before the season starts in October. Obviously, a massive amount of changes, tweaks, and hand-wringing still needs to be completed before tip-off in order to change the franchise’s fate and avoid a repeat of last year. They need a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bucks among teams interested in Jazz's Jordan Clarkson?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this summer, but it may be time for them to make their move. Sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel reported this week that the Bucks are among the possible suitors for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The report adds that the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors are also interested in trading for Clarkson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Thoughts on the first place Braves, Vaughn Grissom, and more

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back, led by Chase Irle, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord. Topics include:. — Full Falcons/Saints breakdown with predictions. You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version is also available on our YouTube channel. Both links can be found below. Like and subscribe!
MLB

