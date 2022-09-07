Read full article on original website
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Watch: Angels' Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of his career, clocked at 101.4 MPH
Another day, another remarkable feat by Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has been impressive throughout the season, both at the plate and on the mound. However, on Saturday, the two-time All-Star set a career-best with his arm against the Houston Astros. In the bottom of the third, the Angels...
MLB・
3 reasons to be optimistic about Brewers’ playoff chances
There’s no denying it — the Brewers have been playing some pretty ugly baseball lately. After a disastrous trade deadline, things went from bad to worse and the team seemed to have imploded. The start of September promised a fresh start in a stretch where the Brewers have historically performed really well. One week into “Craigtember," we’re left asking the question: will the Brewers even make the playoffs this season?
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days
The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
Terry Francona to return for 2023 season, but won't manage Guardians indefinitely
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has battled health issues in recent years that have kept him away from the dugout. Those issues also have the 63-year-old giving serious thought to his future. Francona said he intends to return for the 2023 season, but admitted that the job is getting “harder”...
Watch: Rockies' C.J. Cron hits longest HR of the year, traveling 504 feet
Hitting home runs is nothing new for Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron. A nine-year veteran, Cron has already connected on 172 home runs during his career. However, on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cron hit a ball further than anyone has all season long. In the bottom of...
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 696, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time
In the top of the sixth inning, Pujols smashed a two-run home run down the left-field line, turning on the first pitch in his at-bat against Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker. Homer No. 696 moved Pujols into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most home runs in baseball history. Pujols trails only Babe Ruth (714), Henry Aaron (755), and Barry Bonds (762) on the all-time list.
Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte
In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill
The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
It’s beginning to look unlikely we see Mike Soroka this season
I always thought Mike Soroka returning this season would be a long shot, but after looking so sharp in his first rehab assignment, I believed we would see him at least at some point during September. Now, that’s beginning to look highly unlikely. Soroka completed his fifth start in the minors since returning yesterday, and while it wasn’t terrible, I wouldn’t call it a step in the right direction either.
MLB・
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
