UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 10, 2022) – Darion Nundley’s 37-yard TD interception with 1:13 left in the third quarter broke a 17-17 tie as Hope rallied past the visiting Coe Kohawks at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on Saturday, 33-24. The Flying Dutchmen meet the Lions of Mt. St. Joseph in suburban Cincinnati next Saturday, with broadcast time at 1 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO