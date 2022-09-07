Read full article on original website
If there was ever a notable reason to postpone a major fight, the passing of a nearly hundred year old widely beloved monarch would probably be it. In what should come as a surprise to no one, tomorrow’s Claressa Shields – Savannah Marshall fight for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world has been postponed. The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 in Scotland. She had been England’s longest reigning monarch, having occupied the throne for 70 years. Promotional outlet Boxxer, the force behind Saturday’s scheduled matchup, released an official statement regarding the postponement on Friday.
She may well be the greatest of all women fighters. She’s won gold medals, world titles and accolades. Yet Claressa Shields has yet to best Savannah Marshall, even though they did battle in the ring once before, back in 2012. Marshall won that amateur bout, but it’s been Shields who has risen like a comet through the professional ranks of boxing. Now the two women are going to meet again, a full decade after their first and only battle, at London’s O2 Arena. Not that Shields appears bothered by it. In fact, she actually mimicked Marshall in a press conference promoting the bout Thursday. “I don’t hate Savannah Marshall,” Shields said, “but I put in more hard work, and the accomplishments show that.”
United Boxing Promotions hosted a card in Toronto Saturday featuring a scheduled 10 round middleweight affair between the 12-0 Sukhdeep Singh and the 18-4 Xhuljo Vrenozi. Singh showed solid effective aggression in the first while Vrenozi tried to maintain a degree of distance. The second saw Singh continue to stalk his man. Vrenozi didn’t do poorly in the third, but Singh did better thanks to ring generalship and more effective punching.
ShoBox: The New Generation returned on Friday night with a three bout card broadcast live from Atlantic City, New Jersey. Thing started off with a scheduled 8 rounder in the welterweight division where the 17-0-1 Janelson Bocachica squared off against the 24-1 Roiman Villa. Bocachica came out aggressively in the first, while Villa remained patient for the most part.
