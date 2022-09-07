She may well be the greatest of all women fighters. She’s won gold medals, world titles and accolades. Yet Claressa Shields has yet to best Savannah Marshall, even though they did battle in the ring once before, back in 2012. Marshall won that amateur bout, but it’s been Shields who has risen like a comet through the professional ranks of boxing. Now the two women are going to meet again, a full decade after their first and only battle, at London’s O2 Arena. Not that Shields appears bothered by it. In fact, she actually mimicked Marshall in a press conference promoting the bout Thursday. “I don’t hate Savannah Marshall,” Shields said, “but I put in more hard work, and the accomplishments show that.”

