NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has come up just short of being the first American man to reach the U.S. Open final in 16 years with a five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who had never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now. He beat Rafael Nadal in the fourth round and Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals before getting edged by No. 3 Alcaraz in the first major semifinal for both. Tiafoe wiped away tears as he spoke to the spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium afterward.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO