Mourners are quietly paying tribute as a hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through the Scottish countryside on a final journey back to London. Crowds are lining the streets Sunday and some have tossed flowers as the hearse passes through villages and towns a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh. The queen died Thursday at her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from Balmoral, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites. The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted that “as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

U.K. ・ 44 MINUTES AGO