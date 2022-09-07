Read full article on original website
Related
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
survivornet.com
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
Seven in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, study suggests
SEVEN in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, a study suggests. The problems kill 100,000 Brits a year, meaning tens of thousands of lives could be saved with the recommended seven to eight hours shut-eye a night. Researchers followed...
Vitamin D supplements could reduce depression symptoms, study finds — but taking too many can cause health problems
The study found vitamin D often worked better than placebo to reduce symptoms of depression. But taking too much can cause vomiting or kidney issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
survivornet.com
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
Sipping a popular drink can lower your risk of death, docs claim
THERE is arguably no sound more comforting than a kettle boiling. And now, there’s even more reason to get together for a cuppa, as a study suggests one hot drink in particular can help you live for longer. The discovery will come as good news to tea-loving Brits who...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
Comments / 0