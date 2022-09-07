ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer

A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
CANCER
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH

