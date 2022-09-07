Salem Junior High cross country traveled up Saturday morning to Summit County to compete against a number of Division 1 teams and even Cleveland’s Running Club program. The girls and boys did fabolous! The girls finished 3rd out of 13 teams and the boys 4th out of 10. The only teams besting the Quakers were Division 1 programs and the Cleveland Running Club Program on the boys side.

SALEM, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO