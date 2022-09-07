As Brazil's military rolls out the tanks for Independence Day, Bolsonaro tells fans to 'make a stand'

Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico denounces attack on Argentina VP, hails her "miraculous" escape
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting on Thursday of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying she had had a "miraculous" escape.
Mexico invites relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had invited relatives of Julian Assange and Che Guevara to attend the country's independence day celebrations next week.
A Queen who personified continuity and stability leaves at a perilous moment for the world
The Queen became a global icon of leadership even though, and perhaps because, she was not a politician. In many ways, her influence was rooted simply in the fact that year after year, decade after decade, she was there -- always.
U.K.・
BBC
Fernández de Kirchner: Man and girlfriend 'planned' Argentina VP attack
A judge in Argentina has charged a man and his girlfriend with attempting to kill Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner last week. Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, deny involvement in the failed attack, when a gun was pointed at the politician. The gunman's weapon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Mexican troops sent to border city after deadly cartel clash
MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said.
Watch Bannon arrive at court to surrender on border wall fraud charges
Steve Bannon arrived at a New York courthouse to surrender on charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border. He is expected to plead not guilty, attorney Robert Costello told CNN. CNN’s Kara Scannell reports.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CJNG Cartel Boss El Mencho’s Bitter Enemy Was Just Arrested in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym), who later broke away from the group, and reportedly founded a rival cartel to wage war against them. Erick Valencia Salazar, known as El 85, was detained by the Mexican...
6 of 43 missing Mexican students were allegedly kept alive, given to army
MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. Interior...
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.”...
Navy Times
Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks
In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
Week of widespread drug violence shows power of Jalisco cartel's "vast empire" in Mexico
Days of widespread drug cartel arson and shootings in four states last week have left Mexicans asking why the drug cartels exploded and what do they want. The attacks killed 11 people, including a young boy and four radio station employees who were randomly shot on the streets of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, on Thursday.
Hamas executes five in Gaza, including two accused of spying for Israel
Hamas executed five Palestinians in Gaza, including two on charges of cooperating with Israel, the militant group announced on Sunday -- the first known executions in Gaza in more than five years.
Rallies show Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan remains political force
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since he was toppled by parliament five months ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his continued popularity with mass rallies across Pakistan, signaling to his rivals that he remains a considerable political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city...
Trump media merger isn't dead yet after deal gets a lifeline
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump's media venture, announced Friday it will avoid an imminent liquidation.
Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office
BOGOTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.
Russian officials face fines after calling for 'impeachment' of President Putin
Several elected officials in Russia have been summoned by police after they called for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0