As Brazil's military rolls out the tanks for Independence Day, Bolsonaro tells fans to 'make a stand'

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...

PROTESTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO