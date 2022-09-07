Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California. And a hurricane could prolong it

Read full article on original website
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
In parts of Southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods.
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
From wildfires to tropical storm rains, parts of the West Coast continue to face extreme weather conditions this weekend
As parts of the West grapple with destructive wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures, a storm that brought life-threatening flash flooding and powerful winds to Southern California will deliver more heavy rain Saturday.
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada that have grown explosively, forced extensive evacuations and produced smoke that could interfere with solar power production. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said. In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control, scorching at least 11 square miles (28 square kilometers), forcing evacuations for some 2,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties, while blanketing the region in smoke.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Hurricane Kay Expected to Fan California Wildfires, But Finally Cool off State
A weakening Hurricane Kay approaching California on Friday promised to bring cooler temperatures to the region while threatening to exacerbate the risk of wildfires across the state. Cooler conditions were expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, but the coast and valleys will be warm with temperatures in...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
California Wildfires Grow to 41K Acres As Temperatures Soar to New Records
Temperatures could continue to rise as Hurricane Kay simmers along the Pacific Coast.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Flex Alerts extended by 2 hours as California continues heat wave
With Southern California entering a 10th straight day of a prolonged heat wave, a tropical storm is bringing heavy rains and strong winds Friday and could create dangerous conditions in recent burn areas. The state’s power regulators avoided rolling blackouts Thursday by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the...
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
Hurricane Kay quickly approaching California
Hurricane Kay is quickly approaching California, potentially bringing heavy rain and cooler temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Calif. Gold Rush towns in peril as huge flames erupt from Mosquito Fire
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
The heat wave is ending with some rare September rain, courtesy of Tropical Storm Kay.
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
