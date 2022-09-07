Nearly 100 citations issued at loud party in Hazle Township

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton issued 99 citations, towed 24 vehicles and charged one person with drunken driving when they busted a loud party in the area of 1187 North Park Dr. early Sunday morning.

Troopers along with Hazleton police responded to multiple noise complaints where music could be heard in Hazle Township, West Hazleton and Hazleton at about 3:40 a.m.

When troopers located the source of the noise, they encountered approximately 200 people and 80 vehicles at a party where alcohol was being consumed and loud music.