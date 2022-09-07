ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Interesting mix of flavors and colors in garlic chicken pasta

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zo1im_0hl05g8800
It could probably have used more garlic than the two fresh bulbs I minced, but all the ingredients to this Sweet Garlic With Chicken Pasta just sounded like a good mix the moment I saw the recipe. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

MT recently brought home a cooking tome from her mom’s titled “the Treasury of Creative Cooking,” by the editors of Consumer Guide. And I’m not exaggerating when I say tome. With a thick hard cover and 608 heavyweight glossy pages (edged with gold to give the closed book a glistening sheen), it’s a pretty safe bet this is the heaviest cookbook I’ve ever hoisted.

It’s also loaded with recipes that look enticing, many with stories of how the chefs won awards for the creations. I started leafing through it, jotting down the recipes I’d like to try, and had seven on the list by time I got to page 140. This is one of those.

To quote the intro: Chefs Suvit and Gordon from Washington, D.C., were semifinalists in a “Use Your Noodle” contest sponsored by the National Pasta Association. Of course there’s a National Pasta Association, online at ilovepasta.org . Founded in 1904 as the national Association of Macaroni and Noodle Manufacturers, it claims to be one of the oldest trade associations in the county.

As to the “Use Your Noodle” contest, I found no mention of it on the NPA website, though it was brief search. There are contests using the name, predictably from noodle companies like Kraft and Nissin.

The dish is pretty simple, the prep work can be reduced by buying pre-sliced mushrooms and, if you aren’t a purist like me, even jars of pre-minced garlic. Speaking of the king of herbs, it calls for 8 ounces garlic, minced, and I have no kitchen scale. I minced two bulbs using a mini food processor at the old West Hazleton homestead where I made the meal as a belated birthday gift for my visiting sister, and MT and I decided that looked like enough.

While this is supposed to serve six to eight, with a full pound of pasta, and a pound-and-a-half each of chicken and mushrooms, I think they would have to be pretty hungry diners. Of course, they’d eat more if it was the only thing being served. I opted to serve it with some salad and shrimp cocktail and had more than half left. Which was OK. I thought the flavors melded overnight and made it taste better the next day.

I didn’t season the chicken before grilling, something I’ll likely do if I try it again.

Dobru Chut!

Sweet Garlic With Chicken Pasta (The Treasury of Creative Cooking by the Editors of Consumer Guide)

8 ounces garlic, minced

5 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds shiitake mushrooms, sliced.

2 cups fresh plum tomatoes, diced

1 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups chicken broth

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, grilled and diced

1 package (16 ounces) bow tie noodles, cooked, rinsed and drained.

4 ounces cilantro, chopped and divided.

Cook and stir garlic in hot oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until lightly browned. Add mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir two more minutes. Add broth and simmer to reduce slightly. Add chicken, noodles and half of the cilantro. Heat thorough. Garnish with remaining cilantro.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Grown-​Up Stir-​Fried Rice Recipe

A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–​aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad and Hot Butter Sauce

While in Savannah last winter, we ate at Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar, a highly rated restaurant in the heart of the city. Being that we were firmly rooted in the tomato off-season, I was surprised to see fried green tomatoes on the menu. But as New Yorkers in the South, we felt an obligation to try it. Plus, the menu description sold me: “Fried Green Tomatoes, crab salad, hot butter sauce”— how could that not be good?
RECIPES
The Associated Press

Sugar and savory spices liven up summer berries

It’s time to stop thinking about the difference between sweet and savory spices. Many cooks around the world don’t make such a distinction. In Greece and Turkey, for example, tomato sauce comes spiked with cinnamon, and in Mexico, fruit salad is sprinkled with cayenne pepper. In both cases, the spice is subtle but adds just enough contrast to make each bite more interesting.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Food Network

How to Cook Pasta

Here, how to start with a box of dried pasta and transform it into a dish worthy of your favorite Italian restaurant. If you're feeling ambitious, head over to this guide to see how to make pasta from scratch. How to Cook Dried Pasta, Step-by-Step. Step 1: Boil Water. Start...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet

With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]

Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Chicken Recipe#Pasta#Chicken Noodle#Garlic#Food Drink#Consumer Guide#Chefs Suvit#Npa#Kraft
butterwithasideofbread.com

BUTTERSCOTCH POKE CAKE

Butterscotch poke cake is an incredible cake perfect for butterscotch lovers! Starts with a cake mix & has butterscotch chips & pudding mix included!. There’s plenty of delicious butterscotch flavor in every slice. From the butterscotch flavored pudding mixture to the butterscotch whipped cream on top, this sweet dessert is heavenly and well balanced. Serve it up at your next party or barbecue and watch how fast the compliments start rolling in.
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf

Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Zhug – Spicy Green Sauce [Vegan]

4 cups lightly packed cilantro, long stems removed, rinsed and patted dry*. 1 (4 ounce) can green minced chiles, mild or hot -OR- 1/3 to 1/2 cup seeded and roughly chopped green chilies, mild or hot. 1 to 2 tablespoon fresh lime juice or lemon juice. 2 to 4 garlic...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE

Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
RECIPES
Fox News

Spicy grilled shrimp and olive skewers for dinner: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill. "These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)

Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to turn wilted herbs and old bread into a Catalan seasoning – recipe

Picada is a traditional Catalan seasoning made by pounding together stale bread, garlic, parsley and nuts in a mortar. The crumble-like mixture is then added to stews or sauces near the end of the cooking process, to thicken and add flavour. It’s a great way to use up stale bread and wilted herbs, which get cooked into the sauce and give it a huge boost.
RECIPES
msn.com

Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble

Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
PET SERVICES
thecountrycook.net

Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

Classic and tasty, these homemade Easy Chocolate Cupcakes use simple ingredients to create light and fluffy cupcakes with a silky chocolate buttercream frosting!. When it comes to baking, chocolate is one of my favorite flavors to work with. I really don't care what we are having: cake, cookies, bars, etc., chocolate is just one of my favorites. This Easy Chocolate Cupcakes recipe is my go-to when I want to make homemade chocolate cupcakes. You can change up the frosting but the cupcake itself is moist and delicious! Definitely a classic that you have to add to your recipe box ASAP. If you have been looking for that perfect chocolate cupcake recipe, then you absolutely have to make this Easy Chocolate Cupcake recipe.
RECIPES
CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking with Rania: Zucchini Cakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is going to the farmers' market for this recipe!Zucchini CakesIngredients:2 cups shredded zucchini, squeezed dry1 ¼ cups seasoned bread crumbs, divided1 small onion, chopped2 large eggs, beaten1 tablespoon butter, melted2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley2 teaspoons Old Bay seafood seasoning Vegetable oil for frying the zucchini cakes – about 3 – 4 tablespoonsTzatziki Sauce (see recipe below)Directions:Combine zucchini, 1 cup bread crumbs, onion, eggs, butter, parsley, and seafood seasoning in a bowl; mix until well combined.Form mixture into 6 round cakes and transfer to a parchment lined quarter sheet pan. Refrigerate for a minimum of 30 –...
RECIPES
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy