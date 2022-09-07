Careen Savain had one rule for her son, Yulkeith Brown, before he made a decision on where he would play college football. “He had to have answers before he signed,” Savain said. “Do you see yourself here? Where do you see yourself in four years? What do you see yourself doing? It was questions he had to answer. ... I like my kids to explore things. Don’t just go by what people say. Explore yourself. See for yourself and take advantage of it.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO