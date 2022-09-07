Read full article on original website
Related
Brown: Two games into season, hope wains for No. 6 Texas A&M after loss to App State
We’re two games into Texas A&M’s football season and names can already be etched onto the team MVP plaque. When the College Football Playoff’s board of managers made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors — the real MVPs — voted to expand the CFP to 12 teams last week, it gave the Aggies future hope against the bitter reality that reared its ugly head again Saturday at Kyle Field.
Three quick takes from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State
Here’s three quick takeaways from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State:. Appalachian State earned another huge upset win Saturday, something the Mountaineers are known for. The Aggies, meanwhile, suffered the kind of loss that begs the question how good are they?. A&M was a three-score favorites despite...
Brown's grades: Texas A&M offense fails passable test in Appalachian State
Here’s how The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown graded Texas A&M’s performance against Appalachian State. What went right: Absolutely nothing. Texas A&M posted 186 yards of offense on 38 total plays. The fewest A&M has ever run in a game was 29 against SMU in 1945 as part of a 3-0 Aggie win. Sure, some of Saturday’s loss falls on the defense, but it’s easily A&M’s worst offensive showing in the Jimbo Fisher era.
Appalachian State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
Texas A&M and Appalachian State played just over 300 feet above sea level on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. It seemed the No. 6 Aggies played with a severe case of altitude sickness in their 17-14 loss to the unranked Mountaineers. The defeat doesn’t derail A&M’s entire season but now leaves a team with championship aspirations searching for answers.
Appalachian State-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
• Personnel update: Texas A&M freshman defensive tackle Walter Nolen did not dress Saturday and wore a protective boot on his right leg. A&M center Bryce Foster also was not available for the second straight game after missing the opener with an illness. Matthew Wykoff started in Foster’s place. Foster, a sophomore, made 12 starts last season. Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones did not play, and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson was not in uniform.
Aggie volleyball team wins fifth straight with four-set victory over Ragin’ Cajuns
Caroline Meuth had 13 kills, and Logan Lednicky had 11 to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Louisiana-Lafayette 25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 25-12 on Friday at Reed Arena. A&M (6-2) outhit ULL .281 to .054 and had nine team blocks to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ five. Madison Bowser had five blocks, and Lednicky had four. Ciera Hecht also had seven kills for the Aggies, and Lauren Hogan had 12 digs and two aces.
Texas A&M soccer team's defensive miscues result in 2-1 loss to TCU
There isn’t much the Texas A&M soccer team’s defensive duo of Karlina Sample and Katie Smith haven’t seen in their seven combined years of college experience, but playing with three defenders on the back line is something relatively new for the Aggie defense, and it showed Thursday.
Aggie volleyball team to host Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday
ULL (4-2) won its last time out, beating Texas-San Antonio 30-28, 24-26, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8 on Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Texas A&M football team looks for a more businesslike effort against Appalachian State
Texas A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston State was never in doubt, but the way the Aggies played in the 31-0 victory raised plenty of question marks as to whether they deserve to be the sixth-ranked team in the country. Inexperience seemed to be a huge culprit. Nine players...
COVID-19 era recruiting class of 2021 now making impact for Texas A&M football team
Careen Savain had one rule for her son, Yulkeith Brown, before he made a decision on where he would play college football. “He had to have answers before he signed,” Savain said. “Do you see yourself here? Where do you see yourself in four years? What do you see yourself doing? It was questions he had to answer. ... I like my kids to explore things. Don’t just go by what people say. Explore yourself. See for yourself and take advantage of it.”
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
Texas A&M soccer team earns 11th straight United Soccer Coaches academic award
The Texas A&M soccer team earned the United Soccer Coaches’ team academic award for the 2021-22 school year, giving the Aggies the honor for the 11th straight year and 13th overall. A&M had a team grade-point average of 3.43 over the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. Teams...
Pop quiz with Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson
Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson returned for his fourth season in Aggieland after starting all 12 games last season and finishing third on the team in tackles with 65. He’s one of the team’s leaders on the field, but away from the field, Richardson says he is serious about gaming and fashion. He sat down with Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week ahead of the Aggies’ Week 2 matchup with Appalachian State:
Kyle Field adds checkout-free stores with Amazon technology
Russell Langston ran up from his seat at Kyle Field to get a drink between drives during the first half of Texas A&M’s football game against Appalachian State on Saturday. The senior at A&M made it back to his seat without missing a play on the field. Langston did so after he used one of the new checkout-free food and beverage stores in Kyle Field called “March In, March Out” that are equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One.
