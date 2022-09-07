Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Listen to the program on the Lost Alaskans project:
Guests: Niesje Steinkruger, retired Fairbanks Superior Court Judge. Dr. Rosita Worl, President of the Sealaska Heritage Institute. From 1904 to the 1960’s, more than 4,ooo Alaskans were sent to Morningside Hospital in Portland, Oregon, because the young state wasn’t able to provide treatment for mental patients. They were arrested and put on trial as criminals. After they were convicted of insanity, the judge issued an order committing them to Morningside.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
radionwtn.com
Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday
Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskamagazine.com
Great Land, Great Restaurants
Alaska has gained quite the reputation among foodies—and deservedly so. Using the best of what Alaska has to offer, the state’s chefs, bakers, and restaurateurs have added a distinctly northern twist to their food service. Fresh Alaskan seafood is always a featured ingredient; game may be on the menu, too, as available. Locally grown produce, such as berries and vegetables that do well in Alaska’s northern climate, are used whenever possible. And a tempting assortment of homemade treats for dessert is meant to warm the heart as well as fill the stomach.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
alaskapublic.org
Y-K Delta leaders celebrate Peltola’s congressional victory
Kwethluk Elder John W. Andrew saw the news of Democrat Mary Peltola’s win in Alaska’s U.S. House special election in his email on the night of Aug. 31. “It gave me indescribable joy,” Andrew said. The 77-year-old is a member of The Organized Village of Kwethluk. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August.
Oath Keeper case against Alaska State Rep. David Eastman goes before judge. Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued whether he had a right to remain in office after being outed as a member of the Oath Keepers. Updated: 23 hours ago. The district...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy campaign responds to APOC complaint
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, two watchdog groups filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign for reelection had committed “unprecedented violations of Alaska’s campaign finance laws.”. Dunleavy’s campaign has since responded to the complaint. “In response to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Drier and brighter for Saturday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm is drifting north and with that drift will come an end to the rain for many coastal areas, briefly. Southcentral Alaska’s Susitna and Matanuska Valleys are still under a Flood Watch through noon Saturday, and it goes until 6 p.m. for the Copper River Basin.
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Painter Scott Clendaniel takes a lighthearted approach to his Alaska-themed paintings
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from artist Scott Clendaniel. He combines his love of the outdoors, beer and positive vibes in his work. In addition to landscapes and other Alaska scenes, when scanning through his collection of paintings, you might find X-wings from Star Wars flying over Denali, an octopus hitting up some fresh powder on skis, or local beers in the foreground of an epic background. You can find his paintings on display at Turnagain Brewing until October 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbbi.org
Alaska mariculture wins $49 million
A coalition of Alaska organizations and agencies won $49 million to grow the state’s mariculture industry over the next five years, the White House announced Friday. Mariculture is the farming and enhancement of seaweed and shellfish, and it’s picking up steam in Alaska. While the industry is still somewhat in its infancy, proponents say the state — with its thousands of miles of coastline — has the potential to become a leader in the industry.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire: Highway 58 closes, help arrives from Alaska
As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, resources from around the country are coming to Central Oregon to help our local firefighters. A Type 1 incident management team from Alaska arrived in Redmond this week to help the incident team in charge of the Deschutes County side of the Cedar Creek Fire. They staged at Mount Bachelor Friday morning.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24
Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kdll.org
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend
Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
alaskapublic.org
For Indigenous Alaskans, congressional election brings flood of emotions, online and off
Laureli Ivanoff, a writer in Unalakleet, anxiously scrolled through Twitter on Wednesday, waiting to see if voters had elected the first Alaska Native person to Congress. The news-breaking tweet struck her surprisingly deep. “It was just simple, like ‘Mary Peltola. Next U.S. congresswoman.’ And I screamed,” she said....
alaskapublic.org
What’s behind the crash in Yukon salmon? Fishery experts discuss factors behind the closures
For thousands of years, Alaska Native people have depended on strong salmon runs to sustain their diets and their culture, but that reliable source of protein is in jeopardy. How are river communities coping with the multi-year lack of salmon? Especially given the escalating cost of other food and fuel?
kmxt.org
Gov. Dunleavy signs two bills into law during weekend stop in Kodiak
Gov. Mike Dunleavy spent part of the long weekend in Kodiak for two bill signings. The governor’s first stop on Sunday was Kodiak High School – where he signed Senate Bill 20 into law. The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Gary Stevens, a Republican from Kodiak. Stevens...
Comments / 1