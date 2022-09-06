ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne

The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
U.K.
BBC

Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
RUGBY
BBC

William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King

Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Cardiff#Slovenia#Uk#The Women S World Cup
The Independent

European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants, Lawrence Dallaglio claims

Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...
SPORTS
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.
The Independent

King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
U.K.
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents

Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
FIFA
BBC

King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full

King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth:. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
U.K.
The Independent

‘A truly remarkable woman’: Gary Lineker and Harry Kane lead sporting tributes after Queen’s death

Gary Lineker and Harry Kane led the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” they said a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”Sport, as the rest of the nation, joined the mourning at an unprecedented time.Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell and Chelmsford going the same way.In Arsenal’s Europa...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy