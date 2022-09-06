Read full article on original website
BBC
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
BBC
Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants, Lawrence Dallaglio claims
Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
UEFA・
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents
Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
FIFA・
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Kurtley Beale returns to Australia squad for Tests against New Zealand
The 31-year-old utility back has been out for several months with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured in a Wallabies squad since 2021. He joins Australia's 36-man squad along with lock Cadeyrn Neville, 33, after one victory and one defeat in two recent Tests against the World Cup champions South Africa.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
BBC
King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full
King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth:. "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
Yardbarker
Arsenal stars will learn their opponents in todays Womens World Cup Play-offs draw
Some Arsenal Women in Fifa Women´s World Cup 2023. Others face October play-offs. It´s official! This month’s Women’s World Cup qualifiers have finished, with a number of our Gunners confirmed to be heading to Australia and New Zealand for the Women´s World Cup next summer 2023.
FIFA・
‘A truly remarkable woman’: Gary Lineker and Harry Kane lead sporting tributes after Queen’s death
Gary Lineker and Harry Kane led the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” they said a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”Sport, as the rest of the nation, joined the mourning at an unprecedented time.Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell and Chelmsford going the same way.In Arsenal’s Europa...
Yardbarker
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
Kurtley Beale returns to Wallabies squad ahead of Bledisloe Tests against All Blacks
Utility back Kurtley Beale has been called into the Wallabies squad for next week’s Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks, as coach Dave Rennie continues to look to proven campaigners to supplement younger talent. The 33-year-old, who last played for his country at fullback against England in Australia’s...
FOX Sports
Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players...
