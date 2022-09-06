Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO