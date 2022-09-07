CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (4-1, 0-0 SAC) earned their fourth victory in a row with a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory against Louisiana Christian University (2-1, 0-0 RRAC). After trailing for the opening 70 minutes of the game, the Drovers were able to rally and score three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.

