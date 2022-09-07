Read full article on original website
usaoathletics.com
Drovers Use Huge Second Half to Take Down Louisiana Christian
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (4-1, 0-0 SAC) earned their fourth victory in a row with a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory against Louisiana Christian University (2-1, 0-0 RRAC). After trailing for the opening 70 minutes of the game, the Drovers were able to rally and score three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.
usaoathletics.com
Allen's Triple-Double Propels Drovers to Victory Over SCU
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Thursday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (5-4, 1-3 SAC) got back on track with a 3-1 win against Southwestern Christian University (5-6, 0-4 SAC). The Drovers dropped the tightly contested first set by a score of 26-24, but they rebounded to win...
