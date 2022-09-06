Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
1011now.com
University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is down 2.2 percent at the University of Nebraska. Across all campuses, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Nebraska - Omaha, University of Nebraska - Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a total of 49,560 students enrolled this semester.
1011now.com
Planning for the worst: Lincoln hospital trains for disaster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chemical plant explosion sends a shock wave through a quiet Nebraska town. In its wake, it leaves 23 burned and bloodied victims needing urgent care in Lincoln. On Thursday, that was just a mock scenario, but the staff members at CHI Health St. Elizabeth know the worst is always possible.
1011now.com
Three Rivers Public Health reports West Nile Virus in second mosquito pool
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported the second mosquito pool in the area positive for West Nile Virus. Similar to the first case reported on August 11, the mosquito pool was reported within Dodge County in Fremont according to the release. “Knowing now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'
Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
1011now.com
Health department urges caution against West Nile Virus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The Health...
KETV.com
Department of Health and Human Services' child welfare town hall
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services is now two months into full control over the Omaha metro's child welfare cases. This control comes after the state cut its contract short with St. Francis Ministries for failing to meet state standards. DHHS hosted a town hall...
1011now.com
West Nile virus detected in Lancaster County mosquitoes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile virus on Friday, which means residents may be a greater risk of exposure. A drier summer didn’t save Lancaster County residents from the six-legged menace with wings. In fact, mosquitoes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
WOWT
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
KETV.com
DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro
OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
WOWT
Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
KETV.com
Belcastro-Gonzalez alleges retaliation in opening arguments; Omaha police chief expected to testify
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury has been seated in federal court, and opening arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez versus the city of Omaha. Belcastro-Gonzalez has sued, contending the police department denied a promotion to deputy chief and that the city retaliated against her when she pursued a complaint.
WOWT
17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
KETV.com
One person in extremely critical condition after water rescue at Boys Town in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was in extremely critical condition after a water rescue Friday in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 8:24 a.m., law enforcement reported that a water rescue was in progress after a mower went into the water at Boys Town with a person underneath it. First...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced in federal court of fentanyl charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that an Omaha man will be serving over 5 years for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Zakk L. Biggs of Omaha was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more fentanyl.
Comments / 0