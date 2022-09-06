ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is down 2.2 percent at the University of Nebraska. Across all campuses, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Nebraska - Omaha, University of Nebraska - Kearney, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a total of 49,560 students enrolled this semester.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Planning for the worst: Lincoln hospital trains for disaster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chemical plant explosion sends a shock wave through a quiet Nebraska town. In its wake, it leaves 23 burned and bloodied victims needing urgent care in Lincoln. On Thursday, that was just a mock scenario, but the staff members at CHI Health St. Elizabeth know the worst is always possible.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Rivers Public Health reports West Nile Virus in second mosquito pool

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported the second mosquito pool in the area positive for West Nile Virus. Similar to the first case reported on August 11, the mosquito pool was reported within Dodge County in Fremont according to the release. “Knowing now...
FREMONT, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'

Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Health department urges caution against West Nile Virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The Health...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Department of Health and Human Services' child welfare town hall

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services is now two months into full control over the Omaha metro's child welfare cases. This control comes after the state cut its contract short with St. Francis Ministries for failing to meet state standards. DHHS hosted a town hall...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

West Nile virus detected in Lancaster County mosquitoes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile virus on Friday, which means residents may be a greater risk of exposure. A drier summer didn’t save Lancaster County residents from the six-legged menace with wings. In fact, mosquitoes...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
OMAHA, NE
newwaysministry.org

Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy

Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. -- The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. 27-year-old Gage Walter has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He's been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced in federal court of fentanyl charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that an Omaha man will be serving over 5 years for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Zakk L. Biggs of Omaha was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more fentanyl.
OMAHA, NE

