ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball Heads To Montgomery For ISTAP HBCU Challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Coming off a midweek battle against a Power 5 program, Alabama A&M women's volleyball (0-7, 0-0 SWAC) is right back in action as they head to Montgomery, Alabama for the ISTAP HBCU Challenge from September 9-10. After changes to the tournament schedule, the Bulldogs will open with Delaware State (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) at 3 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. match with Coppin State (2-6, 0-0 MEAC) on Day 1 before closing things out against South Carolina State (0-4, 0-0 MEAC) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Red Devils remain undefeated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils wanted to take control early against Whitesburg Christian, not allowing the upstart Warriors to gain any momentum. Check and check. The Red Devils defeated Whitesburg Christian 49-6, improving to 3-0 and 1-0 in Class 2A Region 7. The Red Devils established the...
FYFFE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Five people added to Bob Jones Hall of Fame

MADISON – The excitement of high-school homecoming creates lasting memories. Adding to the atmosphere, the Hall of Fame at Bob Jones High School has five inductees for 2022. Bob Jones Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and compiled a significant contribution in their fields of endeavor. People who are not alumni qualify if they made a major gain for Bob Jones in leadership or service.
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Troy, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef

A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M University#Alabama A M Adds Trip#Story Links Huntsville#Kickoff#Fiu#Southern#Bulldog Athletics
AL.com

Breeze Airways launching flights from Huntsville to Las Vegas

If you’re thinking about Vegas, Breeze Airways wants you to think about them. The low-fare carrier announced Wednesday it is starting non-stop flights from Huntsville International Airport to Las Vegas beginning on Friday. It’s part of an expansion of services by Breeze at 11 airports across the country to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Crisis Services of North Alabama answers call for help

Suicide among active-duty Army members was higher in 2021 than any other year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a recent article in Army Times. Citing statistics from the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, the article said there were were 176 deaths among active service members last year, continuing a trend that has been going up since 2020.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
RocketCityMom

North Alabama Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, and Hayrides

When it comes to celebrating the 2022 Fall season in the Tennessee Valley, locals know that the many area pumpkin patches and corn mazes hold the most bang for your hard-earned family buck. Here you’ll find several that are within driving distance from Huntsville and each offers something just a little different but they are ALL a whole lot of fun!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy