aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball Heads To Montgomery For ISTAP HBCU Challenge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Coming off a midweek battle against a Power 5 program, Alabama A&M women's volleyball (0-7, 0-0 SWAC) is right back in action as they head to Montgomery, Alabama for the ISTAP HBCU Challenge from September 9-10. After changes to the tournament schedule, the Bulldogs will open with Delaware State (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) at 3 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. match with Coppin State (2-6, 0-0 MEAC) on Day 1 before closing things out against South Carolina State (0-4, 0-0 MEAC) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.
WAAY-TV
Big Game Friday Night Preview: Muscle Shoals at Athens
Watch WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night at 11 p.m. Friday on This TV/WAAY 31.6!
WAFF
Red Devils remain undefeated
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils wanted to take control early against Whitesburg Christian, not allowing the upstart Warriors to gain any momentum. Check and check. The Red Devils defeated Whitesburg Christian 49-6, improving to 3-0 and 1-0 in Class 2A Region 7. The Red Devils established the...
themadisonrecord.com
Five people added to Bob Jones Hall of Fame
MADISON – The excitement of high-school homecoming creates lasting memories. Adding to the atmosphere, the Hall of Fame at Bob Jones High School has five inductees for 2022. Bob Jones Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and compiled a significant contribution in their fields of endeavor. People who are not alumni qualify if they made a major gain for Bob Jones in leadership or service.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
Madison County Schools names first Athletic Administrator
The Madison County Board of Education has named the district's first full-time athletic administrator. Madison County-native Matt Rogers will start right away.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef
A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
Breeze Airways launching flights from Huntsville to Las Vegas
If you’re thinking about Vegas, Breeze Airways wants you to think about them. The low-fare carrier announced Wednesday it is starting non-stop flights from Huntsville International Airport to Las Vegas beginning on Friday. It’s part of an expansion of services by Breeze at 11 airports across the country to...
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
theredstonerocket.com
Crisis Services of North Alabama answers call for help
Suicide among active-duty Army members was higher in 2021 than any other year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a recent article in Army Times. Citing statistics from the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, the article said there were were 176 deaths among active service members last year, continuing a trend that has been going up since 2020.
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
North Alabama Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, and Hayrides
When it comes to celebrating the 2022 Fall season in the Tennessee Valley, locals know that the many area pumpkin patches and corn mazes hold the most bang for your hard-earned family buck. Here you’ll find several that are within driving distance from Huntsville and each offers something just a little different but they are ALL a whole lot of fun!
‘No, this is going to stay’: Family refuses to remove American flag outside home despite homeowners association’s demand in Alabama
A Huntsville, Ala., family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest...
Madison City Schools superintendent stands by decision to remove pride flags
Madison City Schools held their first school board meeting on Tuesday after the superintendent decided to remove LGBTQ+ Pride flags from schools.
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
WAFF
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
TVA launches first electric vehicle charging station on I-65 corridor in Alabama
TVA’s initiative to open electric vehicle charging stations throughout its seven-state footprint has now added the I-65 corridor to its inventory. In a partnership with Cullman Electric Cooperative, Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation, TVA on Wednesday opened its first I-65 charging station in Cullman as part of its Fast Charge Network.
WAFF
Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
Job fair in Huntsville next week
Applicants should be dressed professionally and come prepared to interview.
