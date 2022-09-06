Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why
Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Is Back, Stuns Fans With Rema In 'Calm Down' Remix Music Video [WATCH]
It has been a while since Selena Gomez released any new music and now she returns with Rema for "Calm Down." The music video premiered on Sept. 7, and it follows the "Rare" singer and the Nigerian rapper in a house-like set as they exchange verses. The mid-tempo but catchy...
musictimes.com
How Michael Stemley Became a Successful Musician and Artist
How did Michael Stemley become successful in the music industry? Like many other artists, he had to make sacrifices along the way. Now that he's well on his way to fame and fortune, Stemley wants to share what he's learned with others who want to achieve their goals in music or any other industry.
musictimes.com
Offset Finds Out His Son Can Make A Beat, Enlists Him On Upcoming Album
Offset came on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform a medley of his recently-released singles, "Code" and "54321," and spoke about his upcoming solo album. The talk show host opened up with the first birthday of Offset and Cardi B's son, Wave, and he eventually diverted the topic to Offset's other son, Jordan.
musictimes.com
Justin Timberlake Contributes on Backstreet Boys’ Upcoming Christmas Album; Here’s How
The Backstreet Boys are set to release their first-ever Christmas album in a few months and fans can't wait to hear their rendition of jolly holiday tracks. Recently, the band revealed that one of the members of their rival boyband actually inspired one song from the record; who could this be?
musictimes.com
How To Watch The Primetime Emmys 2022: Host, Streaming Links, John Legend Performance?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is right around the corner and if you want to watch it on Monday night, there are a lot of ways to do so!. As the highly-anticipated big night for television is only days away, more special guests - including John Legend and Zedd were recently announced.
musictimes.com
Eminem Reveals Long Recovery After Near-Death Experience: What Happened?
Eminem, who recently bagged his very first Emmy Award, recalled a particular moment in his life when his one foot is already at the door. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was a key person at that point in time - weary if one of the greatest rappers would finally succumb to death. Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out a particular song in which he thought Eminem suffered significant damage.
musictimes.com
The 1975’s Matty Healy Once Turned Down a BIG Request From Ed Sheeran; Here’s Why
Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the biggest singers in the world today, but not all of his wishes will be granted in an instant as explained by Matty Healy when The 1975 was offered to open for him on tour; what happened?. In an interview with The New Yorker,...
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson Gears Up For New 'Divorce' Album To Be Released in 2023
It has been a hot minute since Kelly Clarkson has released any new music lately, and understandably so because she has been going through a lot with her divorce and her talk show. Hold tight, because she has just announced that she has been back in the studio writing and...
musictimes.com
'Hamilton', 'Les Miserables' Twitter Accounts Confuse Fans Online on Queen's Death Tribute
The West End Productions of "Hamilton" and "Les Miserables" are under fire on Twitter for their "ironic" tributes to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two musicals, which are both centered on fighting the monarchy, have taken the likely route to honor the late queen - in a statement expressing their sadness.
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton Compilation Album 'Diamonds & Rhinestones': Details, Tracks, More!
Fans might not be getting a rock album from Dolly Parton anytime soon, as the Country music icon is set to release a compilation album instead in the coming months. News of a Dolly Parton new album coming out came shortly after the singer had a hard time deciding if she would deny or accept the nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.
musictimes.com
Chance The Rapper Opens Up About His 'Legacy,' Upcoming Album: 'I Always Wanted To Be The First'
Chance The Rapper has not released an album in a while, two years to be precise, and he wants his next album to be very special. For his forthcoming album "Star Line Gallery," Chance has been busy making collaborations with artists of all disciplines. In an interview with Complex, he...
musictimes.com
Elton John Takes Break After Tour, Ponders 'What's Next' For Him
Is this really the end of the Yellow Brick Road for the "Rocket Man," Elton Jonh? He's taking a hiatus following his final tour, Farewell Yellow Bright Road to figure out his next move. The 75-year-old singer appeared on the Hits Radio Breakfast show, hosted by Fleur East, and revealed...
musictimes.com
YouTube Billion Views Club: 'Marshmello and Bastille & Sean Kingston Hits Join Mean List
Thursday, the "Beautiful Girls" music video by Sean Kingston officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube (Sept. 8). The same happened with Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier." They're not new hits, but the fact that they are still being listened to or watched to date, is certainly a mean feat. Kingston's...
musictimes.com
YUNGBLUD Says He Endured the Same Negativity That Other Legendary Musicians Experienced
YUNGBLUD is one of the most in-demand musicians of this generation, but it wasn't always like that for him as he recently revealed that he endured the same negativity that other iconic musicians experienced at the beginning of their careers. In an interview with Distractify, the 25-year-old rocker opened up...
musictimes.com
Migos Split For Good? Quavo, Takeoff New Music 2022: 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
Two-thirds of Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, are coming back with a brand new album, "Only Built For Infinity Links," set to be released on Oct. 7 via Quality Control/Motown. Quavo teased fans with the album cover art for "Only Built For Infinity Links," which features him and Takeoff. The start...
musictimes.com
Julian Lennon’s New Album Is a Reflection of How He Dealt With Childhood Trauma
Julian Lennon has been associated with his father John Lennon since he was a kid. Today, he is set to release an album that he considers a reflection of how he dealt with the trauma that he experienced since he was a child. According to Do You Remember, the singer's...
musictimes.com
Jennifer Hudson On EGOT Status: 'I Did Not Fully See It Coming'
Multi-hyphenated singer Jennifer Hudson opened up about her recent Tony Awards win, making her an EGOT awardee, with Gayle King of CBC Mornings in a sit-down interview. "I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don't feel like I've been present," she recalled.
