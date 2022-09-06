ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why

Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
Indy100

How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment

One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
musictimes.com

How Michael Stemley Became a Successful Musician and Artist

How did Michael Stemley become successful in the music industry? Like many other artists, he had to make sacrifices along the way. Now that he's well on his way to fame and fortune, Stemley wants to share what he's learned with others who want to achieve their goals in music or any other industry.
musictimes.com

Offset Finds Out His Son Can Make A Beat, Enlists Him On Upcoming Album

Offset came on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform a medley of his recently-released singles, "Code" and "54321," and spoke about his upcoming solo album. The talk show host opened up with the first birthday of Offset and Cardi B's son, Wave, and he eventually diverted the topic to Offset's other son, Jordan.
musictimes.com

Eminem Reveals Long Recovery After Near-Death Experience: What Happened?

Eminem, who recently bagged his very first Emmy Award, recalled a particular moment in his life when his one foot is already at the door. His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, was a key person at that point in time - weary if one of the greatest rappers would finally succumb to death. Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out a particular song in which he thought Eminem suffered significant damage.
musictimes.com

Dolly Parton Compilation Album 'Diamonds & Rhinestones': Details, Tracks, More!

Fans might not be getting a rock album from Dolly Parton anytime soon, as the Country music icon is set to release a compilation album instead in the coming months. News of a Dolly Parton new album coming out came shortly after the singer had a hard time deciding if she would deny or accept the nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.
musictimes.com

Elton John Takes Break After Tour, Ponders 'What's Next' For Him

Is this really the end of the Yellow Brick Road for the "Rocket Man," Elton Jonh? He's taking a hiatus following his final tour, Farewell Yellow Bright Road to figure out his next move. The 75-year-old singer appeared on the Hits Radio Breakfast show, hosted by Fleur East, and revealed...
musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson On EGOT Status: 'I Did Not Fully See It Coming'

Multi-hyphenated singer Jennifer Hudson opened up about her recent Tony Awards win, making her an EGOT awardee, with Gayle King of CBC Mornings in a sit-down interview. "I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don't feel like I've been present," she recalled.
