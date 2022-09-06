Read full article on original website
Mississippi woman dies in crash with state trooper
A Mississippi woman has died from injuries she suffered following a crash with a state trooper. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Linda Childs, 71, of...
WLBT
71-year-old Corinth woman killed in wreck with state trooper
BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
wtva.com
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest.
wtva.com
Corinth High School student struck while crossing street; taken to hospital
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Corinth School District issued the following statement Thursday afternoon about an incident involving a student. "A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center." Chief Elect Corinth Police Department Landon Tucker...
wtva.com
Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.
Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Man Charged With Vehicle Theft
A local man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue to take a report of a stolen vehicle. After investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with Motor Vehicle...
wtva.com
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
tippahnews.com
Corinth student hit while crossing road after school
A Corinth High school students was hit while attempting to cross the street after school. The Corinth school district put out a release of the incident. A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center. No...
actionnews5.com
Investigation details improper handling of Town of Toone assets by former police chief
TOONE, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reveals several problems within the Town of Toone in Hardeman County. The investigation centers largely on the handling of town assets by the former police chief, who served from 2001 until his resignation in July 2021. Some of...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
WBBJ
Jackson woman facing charges after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle during an alleged domestic incident. 19-year-old Amyah Clark is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. According to court documents, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, Clark was...
hottytoddy.com
Lightning Likely Cause of Lafayette County House Fire Tuesday Night
The Lafayette County Fire Department battled a house fire caused by lightning Tuesday night. According to reports, at 7:14 p.m., the homeowner called 911 to report their house at 589 County Road 313 had been struck by lightning and that they could see flames coming from the attic. Firefighters were...
