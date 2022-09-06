ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Mississippi woman dies in crash with state trooper

A Mississippi woman has died from injuries she suffered following a crash with a state trooper. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Linda Childs, 71, of...
CORINTH, MS
71-year-old Corinth woman killed in wreck with state trooper

BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
CORINTH, MS
Woman killed in wreck with state trooper identified

BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
CORINTH, MS
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest.
PONTOTOC, MS
Corinth High School student struck while crossing street; taken to hospital

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Corinth School District issued the following statement Thursday afternoon about an incident involving a student. "A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center." Chief Elect Corinth Police Department Landon Tucker...
CORINTH, MS
Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
TUPELO, MS
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
JACKSON, TN
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Lafayette County Man Charged With Vehicle Theft

A local man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue to take a report of a stolen vehicle. After investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with Motor Vehicle...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
Corinth student hit while crossing road after school

A Corinth High school students was hit while attempting to cross the street after school. The Corinth school district put out a release of the incident. A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center. No...
CORINTH, MS
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
Jackson woman facing charges after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle during an alleged domestic incident. 19-year-old Amyah Clark is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. According to court documents, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, Clark was...
JACKSON, TN

