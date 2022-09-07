Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
GameDay Central: No. 4 Clemson vs. Furman
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Clemson: Roster | Depth Chart | Schedule | Twitter. We will be chatting LIVE in this thread during today’s game. Come hang out with the Clemson Sports Talk staff. Watch,...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Heard in the Press Box: No. 4 Clemson 35, Furman 12
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. The Tigers improved to 2-0 after a home-opening 35-12 win in Clemson. Take a sneak peek into the press box to find out what the chatter was during the Tigers' season opener.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Caroline Mead
While he is certainly not a stranger to the limelight, Clemson’s K.J. Henry proved Monday evening that he is a force to be reckoned with in 2022.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Keys to Victory: No. 4 Clemson vs. Furman
The Match-Up: No. 4 Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Furman (1-0, 0-0 Southen Conference) Saturday’s contest against Furman will represent the 1,290th game in Clemson history but will be a rematch of the program’s very first. Clemson played its first game in program history on Oct 31, 1896, with Coach Walter Riggs’ Clemson squad collecting a 14-6 road victory against Furman in Greenville, S.C. Clemson is 43-10-4 all-time against Furman, including an active streak of 31 consecutive wins, Clemson’s longest winning streak against any opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 4 Clemson Defeats Furman in Home Opener, 35-12
CLEMSON, S.C. – Featuring a balanced attack from its offense, Clemson accumulated 376 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives in a 35-12 win against Furman in the home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second-straight game.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Lowell's Locks: Week Two
Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. A solid start to the season has the Locks sitting 4-2 after week one. The good? Notre Dame holding on into the fourth exactly as I predicted, covering the spread against Ohio State in a slopfest. The bad? Oregon looked like a Pee-Wee football team in Atlanta against Georgia, and LSU has somehow gotten worse since llast season with Brian Kelly at the helm. Everything else played out about how I figured.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei Makes Something Out Of Nothing | ACC Must See Moment
On third and four, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was entirely swamped by Georgia Tech defenders, including one even wrapped around his legs. Still, Uiagalelei was able to lateral the ball backward to Will Shipley at the last minute and Shipley ran for the first down. Clemson would score a touchdown on the drive, but that score could not have happened without this ACC Must See Moment!
Comments / 0