TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money
Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
montereycountyweekly.com
With the Watsonville hospital sale complete, the work of public representation begins.
Marcus Pimentel of Royal Oaks says he owes his life to Watsonville Community Hospital. He was born premature and dangerously underweight, spending the first few months of his life in the neonatal unit until he could reach 3 pounds. At age 7, he contracted meningitis on a camping trip and nearly died. The staff of the hospital saved his life a second time.
montereycountyweekly.com
Big Sur’s outdoor cannabis continues to stutter-step the realm of legalization.
Cannabis grown outdoors in Big Sur draws a reputation similar to that of produce grown in the Salinas Valley. The geographic marker is understood nationally, even globally, as an indication of quality. Yet, while the legal market for cannabis has boomed since Prop. 64 legalized recreational use in 2016 –...
Press Banner
Work on Mural Starts as Target Opening Date Approaches
Three months ago, Reddit user BTSavage commented on the r/santacruz section of the popular link and discussion website: “Scotts Valley can’t decide if it’s going to be (a) unique town or a rubber stamp town. It’s definitely leaning towards Anytown USA.” In the proceeding weeks, as word got out about several longtime tenants apparently being forced out of the shopping center where Target is set to open on Sept. 25, some area residents began to feel the same as the aforementioned Redditor.
Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Blue Zones Project officially launches in Gonzales
GONZALES — Blue Zones Project Monterey County recently hosted a community festival in Central Park to kick off the start of Gonzales as an official project city. The project promotes making changes at multiple levels, from the individual scale up to the city and county scale, to lengthen and improve the lives for all within an area.
Backup generators fail at SJ hospital during blackouts, leaving workers scrambling for hours
"Our patients that are in the Surgical ICU and the Trauma ICU have zero lights, zero electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes," said Dr. Chao.
montereycountyweekly.com
How many homes does California expect your city or Monterey Bay county to plan for?
The Monterey Bay Region is about to enter another state-mandated housing cycle for 2023 to 2031. Cities and counties are expected to plan for a certain number of housing units to meet both unmet and future needs under what's called Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA. (See this week's cover story, which details the RHNA process and what that means for Monterey County in the coming years.)
losgatan.com
Ecstatic dance company back in-person with Los Gatos events
A boutique Bay Area “ecstatic dance” company is emerging from the pandemic with a series of in-person events in Los Gatos and the surrounding region. ALIXIR DANCE, an Oakland-based wellness brand focused on using free-form movement to build community, has set Tuesday nights at 7:30pm—beginning Oct. 4—as a place of weekly movement at the Los Gatos Masonic Hall at 131 E. Main St.
Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot. “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from See’s Candies CEO, Pat Egan
With summer coming to an end and the holiday season approaching, we are excited to be part of your upcoming celebrations. From Halloween to New Year’s, and all the joyous happenings in between, you can always count on us to not only be a part of your tried and true family traditions, but to help create new ones as you spend time with family and friends.
Proposed cardroom coming to Marina
MARINA, Calif, (KION-TV)- Parkwest Casino Marina LLC intends to open a 12-15,000 sq. ft. casino cardroom and full-service restaurant just off Highway 1. The Marina City Council will be looking to allow the assignment of a second cardroom permit in theMarina Municipal Code on Wednesday night's City Council meeting. According to the City Council agenda, The post Proposed cardroom coming to Marina appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
A group of young men turn a side gig into a dashing shoe and apparel store in Seaside.
It all started in May of 2020. With time on his hands and the money from the first stimulus check, Kevin Ramos ventured into buying and selling Supreme, a clothing and accessories label focused on the skateboarding lifestyle. “I was like, ‘I might as well take a risk at it,...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
montereycountyweekly.com
The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes -- or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?
Much like Dorothy opening the door of her tornado-blown house and stepping into the unfamiliar landscape of Oz, when it comes to housing in California, we’re not in Kansas anymore. Californians, whether they’ve caught on to it or not, are leaving the old ways of planning for more homes...
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
vta.org
Improvements at Two Busy Highway 101 Exits Nearing Completion
Entering and exiting Highway 101 will be a lot less stressful as work approaches completion on two busy, and previously crowded, ramps. The southbound (SB) US 101 diagonal on-ramp at Story Road and the SB US 101 to SB State Route (SR) 87 freeway to freeway connector ramp have both been closed overnight this week to allow workers to complete finishing touches on work that’s been ongoing for the last 6 months. Overnight closures are expected to last through Friday, September 9. And then…smoother sailing is expected for commuters!
