ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
muddyriversports.com

Top-ranked Monroe City runs roughshod in winning conference opener

EWING, Mo. — Friday night in the Clarence Cannon Conference opener, the Monroe City football team showcased three reasons why it has elevated itself to the top of the Class 1 state rankings. Speed, power and playmaking. Cameron Jones scored on a 67-yard run on the Panthers’ first offense...
MONROE CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe City, MO
City
Hannibal, MO
Monroe City, MO
Sports
City
Canton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy