Top-ranked Monroe City runs roughshod in winning conference opener
EWING, Mo. — Friday night in the Clarence Cannon Conference opener, the Monroe City football team showcased three reasons why it has elevated itself to the top of the Class 1 state rankings. Speed, power and playmaking. Cameron Jones scored on a 67-yard run on the Panthers’ first offense...
QND volleyball team rebounds after semifinal setback, sweeps Limestone in third-place match
LINCOLN, Ill. — The mark of a championship-caliber team is the ability to take a punch and come back swinging. The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team won’t ever stay down for the count. The Raiders saw a 14-match win streak get snapped in the semifinals of the Lincoln...
Hannibal soccer team displays resiliency in battling back to take third in own tournament
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal boys soccer team caught a glimpse of what a potential postseason opponent looks like and proved it can be right in the mix. Better yet, the Pirates also showed how to bounce back from adversity. Hannibal lost 1-0 to Parkway Central on Saturday morning...
Land of missed opportunity: QND football team squanders scoring chances, falls to Chicago Hope
QUINCY — A progression of missed opportunities Saturday afternoon left the Quincy Notre Dame football players equally perturbed and perplexed by their mistakes. The best explanation the Raiders could summon was a failure to execute. “In all phases of the game, it really just comes down to execution, effort...
Quincy golfers advance to match play at PGA Junior League regional in Oklahoma
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A team of eight golfers from Quincy’s Christensen Golf Academy moved a step closer to competing in the PGA Junior League Championship after a solid round of stroke play Saturday in the Region 8 tournament at The Club at Indian Springs. The Quincy golfers...
Raiders unable to capitalize on second-half opportunities, suffer one-goal loss to Senators
QUINCY — A taxing seven-games-in-11-days stretch became a distant memory when the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team returned to the pitch Thursday night after a week off. Yet, the second segment of the Raiders’ schedule started the same as the first. A shutout loss to high-quality team...
JWCC Show-Me Spotlight: Pressure to perform brings out best in Canton’s Gorrell
CANTON, Mo. — Freddie Mercury and David Bowie sang about it. Madison Gorrell embraces it. The pressure of being under pressure brings out the best in the Canton two-sport athlete, who excels at both softball and soccer. It is what is guiding her post-high school path. Gorrell plans to...
Feeling blue defensively: QHS unable to slow Moline’s ground attack in dropping WB6 opener
MOLINE, Ill. — Riley Fuller knows the Moline football team isn’t going to get many style points for how it runs its triple option offense. “Once we get rolling, we just don’t get stopped,” the Maroons senior running back said. Quincy High School found that out...
