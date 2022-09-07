Can’t fault them for trying, Penn State is the latest Power Five school to offer Picayune running back Dante Dowdell, who committed to Oregon back in May. The four-star senior is already off to the races in 2022, having racked up 273 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a pair of double digit wins for the Maroon Tide to start the season.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO