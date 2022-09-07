Read full article on original website
MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday
Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
Canon Hospice hosts memorial for Mohammad Moeini
Canon Hospice in Gulfport hosted a celebration of life for Mohammad Moeini who was killed April 27th, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Mohammad Moeini owned the Broadway Inn Express in Biloxi where he and two other residents were shot and tragically killed earlier this year. In addition to owning Broadway Inn, Moeini owned...
High School Football: Picayune vs. Gulfport
PICAYUNE, Miss. — The defending 5A state champion Maroon Tide (3-0) asserting its championship swagger in a defensive 21-7 win over Gulfport (2-1), its fourth straight triumph over the Admirals. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
Exhibit featuring images from Hurricane Katrina coming to Gulfport Museum of History
A new exhibit at the Gulfport Museum of History unveils a collection of photographs taken by photographers during Hurricane Katrina. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf has more.
Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holding $10,000 drawdown fundraiser
A week from Saturday, the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum is holding its major fundraiser for the year. There are some exciting things lined up for the 37th annual $10,000 drawdown. Of course, one lucky winner will get that 10 grand, but there’s also plenty of silent auction items to bid on and a split the pot raffle as well.
11th annual Eagles under the Oaks golf tournament
Golfers are hitting the links to benefit wounded veterans in South Mississippi. The 11th annual Eagles under the Oaks Golf Tournament is underway at the Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian. Sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union, all the funds raised at the tournament will go toward Combat Wounded Veterans...
Nurse aims to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to the Gulf Coast
A Pass Christian nurse is trying to bring Safe Haven Baby Boxes to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Safe Haven Baby Boxes provide an anonymous option for parents to safely surrender their infant preventing illegal abandonments. Pass Christian Nurse Caitlin Kelly has an adopted child in her family of six and...
Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Missouri
Another big time offer for Pascagoula defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr, adding Missouri his bag this week. The four-star junior already holding six other offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and Samford. Rush also celebrated a birthday yesterday!
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport ranked number three hospital in Mississippi
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Mississippi by U.S. News and World Report, ranking first in coastal Mississippi and number three in the state. In addition, Memorial is rated as high performing in eight procedures or conditions, including heart attack, heart failure, diabetes,...
Picayune running back Dante Dowdell offered by Penn State
Can’t fault them for trying, Penn State is the latest Power Five school to offer Picayune running back Dante Dowdell, who committed to Oregon back in May. The four-star senior is already off to the races in 2022, having racked up 273 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries en route to a pair of double digit wins for the Maroon Tide to start the season.
Biloxi Shuckers vs. Mississippi Braves
The Biloxi Shuckers are on the outside looking in when it comes to Southern League playoff chances, having lost 15 out of their last 18 games. Law of averages say they’re due for a win. Shuckers hosting the Mississippi Braves in game three of the six game series, final...
Biloxi Man sentenced to four years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Gulfport, Miss. – A Biloxi man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Christopher R. Rainey, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District...
