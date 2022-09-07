Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
Dodgers' stars align to inch closer to clinch
SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers are built for the 162-game challenge, with the organizational depth to survive injuries and the versatility to find matchup advantages and to patch holes in the lineup. But in any one of those 162 games, they just might hammer you with their star power. Saturday...
MLB
How this Padre became a cult hero
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are under-the-radar trades. And then there's the trade that sent Jorge Alfaro to San Diego in December. On the verge of being non-tendered by the Marlins, Alfaro was sent to the Padres for modest cash considerations. Hours later, the lockout began. Alfaro was a backup catcher who wasn't assured of a roster spot. The move barely made ripples.
MLB
Dodgers' celebration on hold after rainy-day loss in SD
SAN DIEGO -- The steady drizzle at Petco Park on Friday night suggested autumn. Perhaps October. The Dodgers and Padres locked in a back-and-forth battle for 10 innings in the series opener, with San Diego pulling out a 5-4 victory on Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single off Heath Hembree. Nonetheless, the Dodgers continued onward to becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.
MLB
MLB to recognize Minor League union
NEW YORK -- Less than two weeks after the Major League Baseball Players Association began a drive to unionize Minor League players, Major League Baseball said Friday that it is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of such a union. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league notified the MLBPA Friday...
MLB
Varsho's slam caps D-backs' historic inning
DENVER -- The only thing more unpredictable than the weather in Colorado is baseball at Coors Field. A day after temperatures hit 98 degrees in Denver, the D-backs opened their weekend series against the Rockies with the temperature reading 59 degrees Friday night, along with a constant drizzle of rain. But after Arizona's 13-10 walk-off loss to Colorado, the dramatic weather swing was merely a footnote, almost forgotten in the fog of one of the wildest games in the ballpark’s history.
MLB
Martínez displays his competitiveness through tough outing
OAKLAND -- As the A’s seek to build confidence in the many young players on their roster in the final month of their rebuilding 2022 campaign, the most promising sign of a brighter future has come within the starting rotation. The past month has seen the promotion of A’s...
MLB
Marlins confirm Jazz is done for 2022 season
MIAMI -- Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will not be reinstated from the injured list before season's end, according to manager Don Mattingly. General manager Kim Ng confirmed the news to MLB.com. Chisholm, who last played on June 28, had his rehab transferred from Jupiter, Fla., to Miami...
MLB
A guide to rules changes in MLB (and sports) history
The changes coming to Major League Baseball in 2023 -- the pitch timer, defensive shift limits and bigger bases -- are significant. Merely reading about them creates a feeling of unfamiliarity. But are they unprecedented? Hardly. Look back at the history not just of MLB but the other major North...
NFL・
MLB
20-hit wonders: White Sox offense overpowers A's again
OAKLAND -- If hitting is contagious, then the White Sox must be infected. After bursting out for 21 hits in Thursday's series-opening win, the White Sox rode yet another 20-hit effort to an outsized 10-2 victory over the A's, securing a series win with a chance to go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. Chicago has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 games.
MLB
Twins enter crucial stretch in division race
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Heading into this all-important pair of series against the division-leading Guardians, featuring eight matchups between Cleveland and Minnesota in the span of 11 days, I couldn’t help but think back to Sept. 2019, my first season on the beat, when the fate of the American League Central hinged largely on six matchups in early and mid-September between these same two teams.
MLB
'It's time': Wander's impactful return helps Rays gain on Yanks
NEW YORK -- Wander Franco stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon and delivered a declaration: “It’s time.”. Franco, who spent the past two months on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on the fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, was activated ahead of a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
MLB
McKenzie rises to occasion to sink Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is proving he can handle the spotlight. Backed by a terrific seven-inning outing from McKenzie and an early two-run homer from Amed Rosario, Cleveland secured a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday night at Target Field, creating more separation with the-now-third-place Twins in the American League Central race.
MLB
Guardians, Twins matchup a real hair-raiser
MINNEAPOLIS -- If much of the fate of the American League Central race is to be decided in this 11-day span involving eight critical games between the Twins and Guardians, the opening act of that stretch couldn’t have set up the stakes and tension between the division rivals more effectively on Friday night, when the Minnesota offense nearly completed a huge comeback against the normally ironclad Cleveland bullpen -- and not without a touch of controversy, either.
MLB
Ohtani lights up radar gun with fastest pitch of career
HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani has become a spectacle to watch, not only because of his unprecedented play as a two-way star but the new records he sets with seemingly every outing. The latest accomplishment came via his velocity, as he threw the fastest pitch in his career in the Angels’ 6-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Moncada the standout as White Sox offense erupts
OAKLAND -- Thursday night marked the official start of football season, as the Bills downed the defending-champion Rams, 31-10, to kick off NFL Week 1. The White Sox played under a different set of Thursday-night lights, but in the spirit of the season, they put up a football tally in their 14-2 blowout win over the A's.
MLB
504-foot HR tied for Coors Field's longest yet
DENVER -- Nothing was safe -- almost not even a truck perched high above the left-field bleachers at Coors Field -- from the reach of C.J. Cron in the Rockies' wild 13-10 walk-off win on Friday night. Cron’s massive fourth-inning two-run homer off D-backs right-hander Keynan Middleton, which landed well...
MLB
Why WS title would be unprecedented for Yankees
Earlier this season, the Yankees were not only considered the World Series favorites, but they looked like they could break the all-time wins record (116 by the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners). Now, New York is fighting to maintain its shrinking lead in the American League East. The Yanks entered...
MLB
López humbled by Roberto Clemente Award nomination
Roberto Clemente's 3,000th and final hit came against Mets lefty Jon Matlack. It's a fact Marlins right-hander Pablo López knows because of his late father, Danny, who was a big baseball fan. "I only know the name because I remember my dad's voice right now mentioning the name, and...
MLB
Pruitt does 'outstanding job' in a pinch for A's
OAKLAND -- When the A’s tabbed Austin Pruitt as an emergency spot starter for Friday night’s game against the White Sox, after right-hander James Kaprielian was scratched due to a laceration on his right middle finger, the club's expectations were rather tempered. Not having taken the mound for...
MLB
Ureña keeps showing poise, competitiveness
DENVER -- At times -- like Saturday night’s 4-1 Rockies victory over the D-backs -- right-hander Jose Ureña rewards Colorado for the sometimes painstaking, and even risky, undertaking of rounding him into an effective Major League starter. Of particular interest was the fourth inning, when Ureña yielded three...
