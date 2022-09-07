ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 12

Delrawn Small Way: Street renaming honors man fatally shot by police

A Brooklyn family received recognition for their lost loved one on Saturday after he was shot and killed by police in 2016. Friends, neighbors and family members gathered on Bradford Street and Atlantic Avenue where Delrawn Small died for the unveiling of “Delrawn Small Way.”. Small was shot and...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Supreme Court#The Brooklyn Da#Conviction Review Unit
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Bronx man indicted in connection with 1996 fatal strangling of pregnant woman

A Bronx man has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the 1996 fatal strangling of a pregnant woman after investigators found DNA underneath the victim’s fingernails that matched his DNA, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, was arraigned Tuesday before Bronx Supreme Court...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
PIX11

Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA

A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Man who Fired Gun Multiple Times in NYCHA Courtyard

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of TYRELL LIVINGSTON, 29, to five years in state prison for firing a gun nine times in a NYCHA courtyard as he attempted to shoot a man who attacked him minutes earlier. On July 28, 2022, LIVINGSTON pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Attempted Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy