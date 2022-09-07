Read full article on original website
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
Queens man charged for hiring hitman to kill witness he allegedly attacked with broken glass bottle
A Queens supreme court grand jury indicted a 44-year-old man on Friday for hiring an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill a witness in his ongoing assault case, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Bronx man indicted for 1996 murder of pregnant woman
A Bronx man has been indicted in connection to the 1996 murder of a 36-year-old pregnant woman, authorities announced Thursday.
Brooklyn DA overturns 378 convictions due to 13 NYPD officers' misconduct, false testimony
The 13 officers who provided testimonies as essential witnesses were found guilty of crimes including murder, planting drugs, taking sex bribes and lying under oath.
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
News 12
Delrawn Small Way: Street renaming honors man fatally shot by police
A Brooklyn family received recognition for their lost loved one on Saturday after he was shot and killed by police in 2016. Friends, neighbors and family members gathered on Bradford Street and Atlantic Avenue where Delrawn Small died for the unveiling of “Delrawn Small Way.”. Small was shot and...
NYPD Investigating Act of Lewdness, Assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a woman...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
10 alleged members of Bronx 'ABG' gang face life in prison on murder, assault, other charges
Ten alleged members of a notorious Bronx street gang were charged in federal court on Wednesday, officials announced.
NY1
Bronx man indicted in connection with 1996 fatal strangling of pregnant woman
A Bronx man has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the 1996 fatal strangling of a pregnant woman after investigators found DNA underneath the victim’s fingernails that matched his DNA, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, was arraigned Tuesday before Bronx Supreme Court...
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
13 NYPD cops were convicted of abusing their power. Now a Brooklyn prosecutor wants to throw out nearly 400 convictions that were based on their work.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he has "lost confidence" in cases where the convicted NYPD officers served as witnesses.
NBC New York
66-Year-Old Indicted in NYC Pregnant Woman's Strangling Death Years After Killing Another
A 66-year-old Bronx man has been indicted in the 1996 strangling death of a pregnant woman, thanks to forensics that recently matched his DNA to DNA found under her fingernails, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, whose last known address was on Laconia Avenue, was arraigned earlier this week on a...
NBC New York
Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops
An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA
A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Man who Fired Gun Multiple Times in NYCHA Courtyard
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the sentencing of TYRELL LIVINGSTON, 29, to five years in state prison for firing a gun nine times in a NYCHA courtyard as he attempted to shoot a man who attacked him minutes earlier. On July 28, 2022, LIVINGSTON pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Attempted Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
