ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crossvillenews1st.com

LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Cookeville, TN
Society
wpln.org

Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.

Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance

East Tennessee State University tweaked an online description of federal protections for LGBTQ students, in response to a request from state Rep. John Ragan, but the university reasserted its non-discrimination policy stands for all students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. In response to a letter Joint Government Operations Committee Chairman John Ragan sent […] The post East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Males#Tennessee Tech University#Racism
WGAU

Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee

The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
HART COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: We're voting yes on all four amendments

Tennessee voters will find four amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, all presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote would amend the state constitution and adopt the proposed amendment. In each case, we will vote yes. The first amendment adds language to the state constitution that no one...
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy