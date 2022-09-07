Read full article on original website
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, MSI Creator M16, Google Pixel 6, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and other amazing products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which currently receives a 23 percent discount on its base model with 128GB of storage space. You can take this cool Android tablet home for just $540. The Galaxy Tag S8 usually sells for $700, so today’s offer will help you get almost $160 savings.
