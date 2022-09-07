The Montreal Canadiens had somewhat high expectations going into the 2021-22 season after a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Final, eliminating elite teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights along the way before losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs expected to be without Shea Weber and Carey Price for most, if not all, of the season. They also lost Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, but they quickly replaced him with Christian Dvorak. So, factoring in a couple free agent signings in Mike Hoffman and David Savard, things seemed somewhat promising.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO