Former NHL coach says Rangers’ Chris Kreider ended Carey Price’s career
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is still despised by many fans in Montreal after an incident that occurred during the 2014 playoffs. It was during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, when Kreider collided into Carey Price after being tripped by a Habs defender on a breakaway. Montreal’s star goalie came up hurting but completed the remainder of the second period before giving way to Peter Budaj.
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Rangers Roundup: Ryan Reaves goes WOO, Adam Graves honors Jim Neilson, and more
The New York Rangers are starting to come into the Tri-state area in preparation for the opening of training camp on September 21. One particularly large and tough Blueshirt was in New Jersey on Thursday night. Ryan Reaves, ‘the baddest man in the NHL’ was hanging out with ‘the man’, Ric Flair of professional wrestling fame.
Penguins and Flyers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
Here’s something you don’t hear everyday, we may see a major trade between two rivals in the NHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are two teams to watch this season as they’re headed in opposite directions and could be able to help each other out by doing business together.
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
2022-23 team preview: Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens had somewhat high expectations going into the 2021-22 season after a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Final, eliminating elite teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights along the way before losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs expected to be without Shea Weber and Carey Price for most, if not all, of the season. They also lost Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, but they quickly replaced him with Christian Dvorak. So, factoring in a couple free agent signings in Mike Hoffman and David Savard, things seemed somewhat promising.
New York Rangers PTO options on defense running out
If the New York Rangers were considering bringing in a veteran left defenseman on a Professional Tryout (PTO), they’re running out of options. Two prime candidates are now off the board with Calvin de Haan signing a PTO in Carolina and Danny DeKeyser inking one in Vancouver. Honestly, the...
