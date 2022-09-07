ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NHL coach says Rangers’ Chris Kreider ended Carey Price’s career

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is still despised by many fans in Montreal after an incident that occurred during the 2014 playoffs. It was during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, when Kreider collided into Carey Price after being tripped by a Habs defender on a breakaway. Montreal’s star goalie came up hurting but completed the remainder of the second period before giving way to Peter Budaj.
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems

The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Penguins and Flyers Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

Here’s something you don’t hear everyday, we may see a major trade between two rivals in the NHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are two teams to watch this season as they’re headed in opposite directions and could be able to help each other out by doing business together.
2022-23 team preview: Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens had somewhat high expectations going into the 2021-22 season after a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Final, eliminating elite teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights along the way before losing in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs expected to be without Shea Weber and Carey Price for most, if not all, of the season. They also lost Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, but they quickly replaced him with Christian Dvorak. So, factoring in a couple free agent signings in Mike Hoffman and David Savard, things seemed somewhat promising.
