ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks

The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results

Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals

CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Adt#Google Earnings#Google Nest#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Google#State Farm#Alphabet
tipranks.com

The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in August 2022

Investor sentiment in August was weighed down by renewed fears of a recession. In such a period, stocks that were bought and sold the most during the month give us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times and what they consider safe or unsafe. August 2022 was marred by...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?

Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint

Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
tipranks.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): Here’s Why the Stock Still Got the Sheen

Salesforce’s impressive inorganic growth efforts, solid track record of earnings beats, robust balance sheet, and expanding portfolio offerings should instill optimism among investors. Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been witnessing a rough patch in 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, unfavorable currency movements, and overall market pessimism have weighed on the...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It

The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Stock is the Best Investment?

When it comes to picking e-commerce stocks, there are plenty to choose from. Two of the e-commerce giants are BABA and AMZN. While both have high implied upside potential based on analyst price targets, one has significantly more upside potential than the other. E-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Digital Media (NYSE: DMS) Pops After Receiving A “Go Private” Proposal

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) stock popped 64.1% in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of digital performance advertising solutions announced that it had received a “go private” proposal from Prism Data. Prism Data is an investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Soars on Q2 Beat; CEO Acquires More Shares

Shares of work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) are up in today’s pre-market session on the back of a robust second quarter showing. Revenue rose 50.77% year-over-year to $134.9 million, beating estimates by ~$7.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.34 came in narrower than the Street’s expectations by $0.05. The number of customers with a spend of $100,000 or above increased by 105% during this period.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results

Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Soars on Spin-off Plans; Dual Listing

Shares of staffing solutions provider ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) continue to trade higher today after the company announced plans to shift its Virtual Brand development pipeline and tech stack of ShiftPixy labs to its subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs. The subsidiary will then be distributed to ShiftPixy investors in the form of dividends....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Darktrace stock slumps by a third as private equity buyer pulls out

British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Shares In pioneering AI-based cybersecurity firm DarkTrace (GB:DARK) slumped by almost a third after the U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would not proceed with a takeover bid.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?

Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
INTERNET
tipranks.com

Revance (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bounces on DAXXIFY FDA Approval

DAZZZIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection has received approval for temporary improvement of frown lines for adults. This is the first FDA approval for Revance and enables the company to tap the $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market. The approval came on data from the Phase 3 SAKURA study (over 2,700 patients)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

Weber Stock (NYSE:WEBR): Good for Speculators, but That’s About It

For the meme traders, bidding up Weber may be enticing because of the potential short-squeeze opportunity. However, those hoping for a fundamental thesis for why WEBR stock could mount a substantive recovery are likely going to be disappointed. Outdoor grill specialist Weber (NYSE: WEBR) theoretically should enjoy a bounce back...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy