Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
tipranks.com
Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results
Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
tipranks.com
CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals
CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Investors today can take advantage of buying opportunities in the tech sector that were almost unimaginable just a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in August 2022
Investor sentiment in August was weighed down by renewed fears of a recession. In such a period, stocks that were bought and sold the most during the month give us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times and what they consider safe or unsafe. August 2022 was marred by...
tipranks.com
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
tipranks.com
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
tipranks.com
American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint
Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): Here’s Why the Stock Still Got the Sheen
Salesforce’s impressive inorganic growth efforts, solid track record of earnings beats, robust balance sheet, and expanding portfolio offerings should instill optimism among investors. Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been witnessing a rough patch in 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, unfavorable currency movements, and overall market pessimism have weighed on the...
tipranks.com
Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It
The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
tipranks.com
Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Stock is the Best Investment?
When it comes to picking e-commerce stocks, there are plenty to choose from. Two of the e-commerce giants are BABA and AMZN. While both have high implied upside potential based on analyst price targets, one has significantly more upside potential than the other. E-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba...
tipranks.com
Digital Media (NYSE: DMS) Pops After Receiving A “Go Private” Proposal
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) stock popped 64.1% in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of digital performance advertising solutions announced that it had received a “go private” proposal from Prism Data. Prism Data is an investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese....
tipranks.com
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Soars on Q2 Beat; CEO Acquires More Shares
Shares of work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) are up in today’s pre-market session on the back of a robust second quarter showing. Revenue rose 50.77% year-over-year to $134.9 million, beating estimates by ~$7.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.34 came in narrower than the Street’s expectations by $0.05. The number of customers with a spend of $100,000 or above increased by 105% during this period.
tipranks.com
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results
Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
tipranks.com
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Soars on Spin-off Plans; Dual Listing
Shares of staffing solutions provider ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) continue to trade higher today after the company announced plans to shift its Virtual Brand development pipeline and tech stack of ShiftPixy labs to its subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs. The subsidiary will then be distributed to ShiftPixy investors in the form of dividends....
tipranks.com
Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
tipranks.com
Darktrace stock slumps by a third as private equity buyer pulls out
British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Shares In pioneering AI-based cybersecurity firm DarkTrace (GB:DARK) slumped by almost a third after the U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would not proceed with a takeover bid.
tipranks.com
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
tipranks.com
Revance (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bounces on DAXXIFY FDA Approval
DAZZZIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection has received approval for temporary improvement of frown lines for adults. This is the first FDA approval for Revance and enables the company to tap the $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market. The approval came on data from the Phase 3 SAKURA study (over 2,700 patients)...
tipranks.com
Weber Stock (NYSE:WEBR): Good for Speculators, but That’s About It
For the meme traders, bidding up Weber may be enticing because of the potential short-squeeze opportunity. However, those hoping for a fundamental thesis for why WEBR stock could mount a substantive recovery are likely going to be disappointed. Outdoor grill specialist Weber (NYSE: WEBR) theoretically should enjoy a bounce back...
Comments / 0