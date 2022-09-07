Read full article on original website
Bentzel discusses decision to postpone merger of high school extra-curriculars, sports
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel has offered additional comments on the decision to postpone the merger of high school athletics and extra-curricular activities after the consolidation project was delayed by higher-than-expected bids. The schools had been set to combine following the current school year, but Bentzel announced that...
John Thomas Major
(Age 81, of Elkton) No services are scheduled. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl B. Harris
(66, Hopkinsville) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Burgess Family Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
Hoptown falls to Bowling Green 35-6 Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers hosted The Bowling Green Purples on Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…. Hopkinsville will host Christian County Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. Our F&M Bank pregame show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
Man served with warrant for shooting incident
An arrest warrant has been served against a Hopkinsville man an alleged shooting incident. It says that on August 31, 44-year old Carlos Crenshaw of Hopkinsville went to a home where he had been warned to stay away from and fired a gun toward the occupied residence. Two shell casings...
Man charged for alleged role in burglary
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for his alleged role in a recent burglary. Investigation determined that 33-year old Lucas Lauritson of Hopkinsville allegedly provided information to another suspect and was present when that suspect broke into a home and shed on Hillside Terrace to steal property from the victim.
Prosperity Falls Haunted Acres
Prosperity Falls Haunted Acres is excited to offer 3 attractions this fall….the haunted trail, haunted hayride and the haunted asylum graveyard. Opening night is Friday September 23rd… and is open Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 12midnight and Sundays 7pm to 10pm ..through November 5th . Tickets can be purchased for each attraction individually or discounted wristbands for all 3 attractions! Accepting credit cards!
Pedestrian severely injured in hit and run near mall on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit and run collision early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. An officer stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the roadway with their hazard lights on about 3:20 a.m. and that motorist notified the officer there was a pedestrian in the road, according to a news release.
Driver killed in Logan County accident
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a location on US 79 South about 2:15 a.m. and found an overturned pickup. Investigation determined 46-year old Richard Jeremy Moats of Alvaton had been driving the pickup northbound...
Logan grand jury indicts Lewisburg man accused of killing son
A Logan County grand jury has indicted the Lewisburg man accused of fatally shooting his son last month. The grand jury indicted 61-year old Darrell Evans for murder (domestic violence). Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined Darrell Evans had been in a verbal altercation with 37-year old Richard...
Colonels Give Valiant Effort
After back-to-back weeks of blow out losses, the Colonels respond in a big way. Yes, the final score was a 35-19 loss on the road to Madisonville, but the effort was apparent, and that final score is not indicative of how the game unfolded. For instance, Christian County gave up...
Clarksville rescue crews searching for missing swimmer at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville Fire and Rescue crews responded to Billy Dunlop Park Saturday afternoon for the reports of a person in the water. Officials said personnel and divers had spent the afternoon searching for the swimmer, but had been unsuccessful. Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway are all closed...
College Sports Recap
LEXINGTON, Ky. – In a Thursday night matchup which pitted Kentucky women’s soccer head coach Troy Fabiano against a familiar foe, the Wildcats scored a 4-1 win over Wright State at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The result brings the Cats to 6-1-0 on the 2022 season, continuing the program’s best start since 2015.
HS Football Preview
The Hopkinsville Tigers will play their first home game of the season tonight as they host The Bowling Green Purples at The Stadium of Champions. The Tigers picked up their first win of the season last week with a 42 to 6 win over Caldwell Co. The Tigers are 1 and 2 on the season while The Purples enter the contest at 3 and oh after a 41 to 14 win over Louisville PRP.
Toddler killed after being hit by skid steer
A small child was killed after being struck by a skid steer Friday afternoon near Pembroke. A man was using the skid steer to move some crates inside a barn in the 2800 block of Beeker Road a little after 3:30 p.m. and he didn’t realize his 15-month old son was behind him, according to Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby.
