thebamabuzz.com
Here’s how to find your next furry friend at these upcoming Mobile adoption events
They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. Searching for a new Furry Friend? Look No Further! If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your furry family and in the Mobile area, we have the perfect place for you. Read on to find out more about upcoming adoption events with Baldwin County Animal Shelter, along with a “paw-ful” lot of information on how you can help out.
WLOX
Happening Now: Tunnel to Towers 5K
Two major events take place at the Coast Coliseum Saturday. While it's been a quiet start to the weekend, we have the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours are possible. Lower humidity will arrive by the middle of the week! Here's the latest forecast.
Car show supporting local cancer patients to take over downtown Lucedale Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – An annual car show will be hosted in downtown Lucedale on Saturday to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s the fifth year the Blacktop Posse Motorcycle Club has hosted the event. This year, it’s named “Brandon’s Thunder on Main Street” in memory of Brandon Murrah. “He was a […]
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
WLOX
Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
WLOX
Do you remember this? It’s WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, and we’re opening the news archive
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX Television is marking 60 years on the air in 2022, and we’re lucky enough to have viewers and many employees who have been here for a majority of that time. So to celebrate, we opened up the WLOX News video archive and asked longtime...
WLOX
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
Bham Now
6 holiday-themed events in Mobile you need to plan for now, including Halloween
Lazy summer beach days may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean Mobile isn’t still full of fun things to do. From the splendor of Bellingrath Gardens in the fall to the country’s first Mardi Gras, we found five reasons for you to plan a Mobile getaway today. Keep reading to discover six holiday events that will make you want to book your trip to Mobile today.
WLOX
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. And the best part? It isn’t a corporate takeover. Gulfport resident Ryan Goldin...
WLOX
Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Mann had been dealing with a leaking roof for more than a year. When WLOX first reported about her situation in July, there was damage all through the house, and the 84-year-old didn’t have working drainage in her kitchen. However, that now has been...
Remembering 9/11 in Baldwin County
Baldwin County pauses this weekend in remembrance of the 911 terrorist attack anniversary.
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian fishing guides and crews ranked best in the South
Customers ranked the City of Pass Christian’s fishing guides and crews as the best in the south. FishingBooker, America’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, compiled a list of the locations with best-ranked fishing crews in the south. Charter fishing crews in the city hold an average rating...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022)
Highlights from St. Martin, Resurrection, and Pass Christian. Highlights from Hancock's 3-2 win over Biloxi on 09/08/2022. Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09/02/22) Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22) Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT. Highlights...
WLOX
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
WKRG
FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators’ matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
WPMI
REALITY CHECK UPDATE: Possible inspection from St. Stephen's Woods apartment management
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Conditions inside several units at the St. Stephen's Woods Apartments in Prichard remain nearly unlivable tonight. Earlier this week we showed you mold, caved in ceilings, water damage and other issues that residents say management has refused to fix. We got an update from a resident who says after our story aired on Wednesday, she's seen management on the property and that's a big deal considering the housing office has been closed following a fire, making it unusable.
wxxv25.com
Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holding $10,000 drawdown fundraiser
A week from Saturday, the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum is holding its major fundraiser for the year. There are some exciting things lined up for the 37th annual $10,000 drawdown. Of course, one lucky winner will get that 10 grand, but there’s also plenty of silent auction items to bid on and a split the pot raffle as well.
WKRG
A few storms with warm temperatures tomorrow
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms will wind down this evening, and we will have lower rain chances with warm temperatures to close the weekend. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low-70’s. For tomorrow, we will have a 30 percent chance of rain with a few scattered downpours possible. Most places will stay dry, but a pop-up storm can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be warm tomorrow into the upper-80’s with some places even getting into the 90’s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning. “We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure...
