Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Girls Inc of Memphis celebrates construction progress
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girls Inc of Memphis, in partnership with West Frayser, is celebrating the construction progress of the $8 million expansion project for its not-for-profit Patricia C. Howard campus at the youth farm in the Frayser on Friday, Sept 9 at noon at 1179 Dellwood Ave., Memphis, TN.
Porter-Leath hosting job fair for early education, increasing company-wide minimum wage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After announcing a permanent company-wide living minimum wage of $15 an hour, Porter-Leath will host a job fair for early educators. The Living Wage Initiative by Porter-Leath ensures all company employees will make a livable wage in Tennessee, where the state minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
Memphis dentist working to increase diversity in workforce
Only 3% of dentist are black. One Memphis dentist is taking it upon himself to hire more people of color to work in underserved communities.
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
Lawrence Jones: We’re headed for vigilante justice if things don’t change
While Memphis “soft-on-crime” policies have had severe consequences, Lawrennce Jones, host of “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” told “America’s Newsroom” on Friday that vigilante justice will rise if things don’t change. LAWRENCE JONES: So, you know, and I was telling you this off-air,...
African American Male Academy helps young men in Memphis-Shelby County Schools achieve new heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helping young Black men reach high school and beyond is the main goal of the African American Male Academy with Memphis-Shelby County Schools. The program helps 8th-grade men get an early feel of what to expect in college. Michael Lowe, Director of Equity and Access with MSCS, told FOX13 the lessons each participant learns.
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
From working on cars to working on people: this Mid-Southerner gives his all in the healthcare field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He had plans to become a mechanic, but Leroy Newby found a different calling helping others. He’s works in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy department at Methodist Hospital. “I thought I was gonna be an auto mechanic. So, I grew up in the car community working...
How one Mid-South town keeps its residents safe with alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many alerts during the Memphis shooting spree were sent out on the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook, but some members of the community don’t have social media. While the state of Tennessee does not have an active shooter alert, the town of Collierville...
Southern Heritage Classic events go on even in the rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the White Station football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage...
Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
Local attractions offer free admission on Friday to help Memphis heal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent week in the Mid-South has left many people on edge. To help the Memphis community cope with the recent tragedies, some local attractions offered a little stress relief Friday. The Memphis Zoo offered free general admission, so adults and children could have “a place...
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind: the grandmother of three children left without parents, the man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, the daughter whose wounded father is her "whole world."
"This little light of mine. I'm gonna let it shine." FULL AUDIO: Geoff Calkins played audio from 4:30 a.m. run/walk for Eliza Fletcher & described the scene
Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place...
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
Southern Heritage Classic “Battle of the Bands” goes on, even with inclement weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with, the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the Whitestation football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic...
West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
