Memphis, TN

DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Society
25newsnow.com

Bikers head south towards Memphis

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
PEORIA, IL
WSMV

Governor Bill Lee addresses Memphis violence, plans to travel to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be traveling to Memphis to address the recent uptick in violence the city has faced. Lee held a press conference in Nashville on Thursday, speaking directly to Memphians. “The community of Memphis has seen evil,” the governor said. “Innocent lives have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind: the grandmother of three children left without parents, the man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, the daughter whose wounded father is her "whole world."
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN

