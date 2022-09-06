MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic between Jackson State and Tennessee State is two days away, but you can’t have HBCU football without the bands. When it comes to HBCU football, fans are just as excited about the bands in the stands as they are about the action on the field. Make no mistake, JSU and TSU’s bands are not the only ones vying for the best band in the land this weekend.

