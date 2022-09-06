Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
tri-statedefender.com
TSU’s freshmen class largest among HBCUs
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State University is projected to enroll over 3,300 new tigers to the TSU family for the fall. It is the largest freshmen class in the history of TSU and one of the largest among HBCUs. The number does not include the nearly 400 new transfer students and 1,000 plus graduate students who registered for classes the 2022-2023 academic year.
actionnews5.com
TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this year’s Southern Heritage Classic, it’s a possibility Tennessee State and Jackson State University will face for the final time. Since 8 A.M. Saturday, maybe for some even earlier, Tennessee State and Jackson State football fans have been tailgating to celebrate one of the best game days in the Mid-South: The 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
How high schools are prepping for Southern Heritage Classic Battle of the Bands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic between Jackson State and Tennessee State is two days away, but you can’t have HBCU football without the bands. When it comes to HBCU football, fans are just as excited about the bands in the stands as they are about the action on the field. Make no mistake, JSU and TSU’s bands are not the only ones vying for the best band in the land this weekend.
atozsports.com
National Writer has Vols making Massive Jump in Top 25
The Tennessee Vols entered week two of the college football season as the No. 24 ranked team in the nation. After a big road win against No. 17 Pittsburgh, that ranking will change on Sunday when the new AP Top 25 poll is released. But how much will it change?
Sidelines
Womack Lane Apartments to be torn down: Combatting the Campus housing crisis for Students to come
Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor and Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. Womack Lane Apartments are on the list to be demolished to make room for more updated student housing on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. While this project is still in the discussion phase, and other...
captimes.com
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
belmont.edu
Dr. Darrell Gwaltney, Dean of Belmont’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry, Announces Retirement
Dr. Darrell Gwaltney has announced his plan to retire as Dean of Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry (CTCM), effective the end of the Fall 2022 semester. Gwaltney came to Belmont in May 2004 when the University had just under 4,000 students and the School of Religion served about 1,900 students. Today, Belmont’s student body has grown to 8,995 and CTCM serves more than 4,000 students each year, underscoring Gwaltney’s leadership throughout the more than 18 years since he joined Belmont.
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
Nashville runs in memory of Memphis teacher who was murdered
Runners across the country are hosting Friday events in memory of Eliza Fletcher. The mother and kindergarten teacher was abducted during an early morning run one week ago, and later killed in Memphis, TN.
Pride Publishing
African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼
The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
wilsonpost.com
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally blames 'pro-abortion extremists' for Metro's $500K travel plan
A proposal to provide a half-million dollar taxpayer-funded grant to provide financial support to women traveling outside of Tennessee for an abortion is drawing criticism from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who called the move an attempt to “subvert the will of the people.”. Nashville’s Metro Council will vote next...
First integrated class of Pearl High reunites 50 years later
It's been 50 years since a high school class lived through history that changed Nashville. Back in the early 70s, the city faced a matter of progress with uncertainty. There were debates and protests.
Inflation cuts starting salary for Metro teachers despite recent increases
There are more than 120 teacher positions still open as of a couple of weeks ago in Metro Nashville Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
MNPS students can now sign up for free dance classes
Dance classes are open and free for all MNPS students from grades 5 through 12. Classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays at the Nashville School of the Arts.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
