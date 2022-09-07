Read full article on original website
Dynamo sign former MD Anderson patient Sawyer as Honorary Kid Captain
As part of the club's Kick Childhood Cancer month celebrations with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Dynamo FC were proud to complete the signing of Honorary Captain Sawyer this past week. A pediatric cancer survivor and former patient MD Anderson, Sawyer will lead the team out for their match tonight against Sporting Kansas City at PNC Stadium.
Dash sign Noble as Kid Captain
As part of the Soccer Kicks Cancer weekend, Houston Dash were proud to complete the signing of Honorary Captain Noble this past week. A pediatric cancer patient with Heroes for Kids, Noble will lead the team out for their match against Angel City FC at PNC Stadium. Ahead of her...
Katz Coffee Hero of the Match - First Sergeant Eddie Rodriguez
First Sergeant Eddie Rodriguez has spent the last 25 years serving in various roles in the United States Army. Throughout his decades long service, the Houston native says he is fortunate and honored to serve his country and be recognized as he rises through the ranks. During his final combat...
