ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
People

Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals

"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Maria Sharapova
Golf Digest

Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week

On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open

Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy