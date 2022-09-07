New public health, child care, housing and recreational developments are set to expand student opportunities

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio panel clears way for 17-story curved hotel at Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – A city panel has cleared the way for a 17-story hotel to go up in a revitalized area of Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio. The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday approved the conceptual design for the 200-room hotel, which will be owned and operated by Zachry Hospitality.
Chicken Salad Chick plans second San Antonio location at Far Westside
Not one, but two Chicken Salad Chicks.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
H-E-B to feed firefighters and first responders on September 11
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B will honor local police, firefighters and EMS first responders in a series of events culminating in providing free barbecue to firefighters Sunday, September 11. On Sunday, H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will serve barbecue to area firefighters in a drive-through event at the Alamodome. SAFD vehicles will...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
tpr.org
San Pedro Creek Culture Park builds a waterfall your voice will fill with colors
Phase 1 of San Pedro Creek Culture Park is almost finished. One of the section's most distinctive aspects is a waterfall next to the intersection of the creek and Commerce Street. During the day, the stream of water promises a refreshing sensation for visitors strolling along the refurbished walkway. But...
MySanAntonio
A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall
Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
9 creative, flavorful H-E-B frozen meals and snacks to try
Make some room in the freezer!
KSAT 12
Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt
SAN ANTONIO – A slew of lifesize skeletons will be hiding in San Antonio this weekend for Party City’s Scavenger Haunt. The retailer is hiding more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation’s most historically haunted cities — including San Antonio — for the Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.
Fire breaks out at old fire training academy
SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the site of a former fire training academy that has been closed for 20 years. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at the vacant building on Sao Paulo. No injuries were reported from the fire, but it did cause significant damage to the building.
Reese Bros BBQ praised as one of the best new restaurants in the US
Reese Bros Barbecue is representing the Alamo City.
KSAT 12
San Antonio sound ordinance changes could impact music venues, bars, restaurants with outdoor amplified sound
SAN ANTONIO – A new sound ordinance proposal could help some San Antonio residents sleep better, but it could have a bigger impact on businesses that play outdoor music. David Uhler, president of the Beethoven Männerchor, has concerns about some of the language in the final draft of the Sound Music Cities report to the City of San Antonio. A sound expert was hired to look at the city’s noise complaints and recommend how to tackle the problems.
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
Texas Mom Hits Cop in School Line Because She Was Running Late for Work
Nobody likes to wait in the school drop off line, but we live in a society where rules must be followed for kid's safety. This woman had places to be and things to do. Looks like a police officer was struck while directing traffic at a school drop off back on August 30th in San Antonio. The incident happened at IDEA Charter School around 7:30 in the morning. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez allegedly tried to skip the line to drop her child off that morning. An officer noticed her doing this and told her to get back in line like everyone else.
KTSA
One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
KSAT 12
Customers frustrated after second break-in within weeks at storage facility
SAN ANTONIO – Customers of a West Side storage facility say they are frustrated after the second burglary within weeks at the business. San Antonio police say a passerby notified them of the latest break-in around 6 a.m. Tuesday at Otter Storage, located in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410.
