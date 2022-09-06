ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: A Sober Appraisal

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad

*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: Paying The Tab

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
ELECTIONS
newmexicopbs.org

NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns, Citizen Perception Survey on Homelessness & Harm Reduction in Albuquerque

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel weighs in on a new survey that shows 70% of Albuquerque citizens are unhappy with the city’s response to homelessness. The panel also talks through the historic ruling earlier this week that removes Couy Griffin from his position as Otero County Commissioner, and bars him from holding future public office. Plus, our panelists react to data from a new investigation that shows New Mexico has used its red flag law just eight times since 2020, a time period where 600 New Mexicans died from gun violence.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Then prince, King Charles III visited New Mexico in 1982

MONTEZUMA, N.M. — Then-Prince, King Charles III once made a visit to New Mexico in 1982. Then-Prince Charles was the president of United World College at the time. He made the visit to the college near Las Vegas, New Mexico. While at the school, he discussed what he thought students should learn while attending.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

How much are Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti spending on ads?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With about two months to go before the state’s general election, the race for the governor’s office is heating up. The latest numbers show that Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham have spent a combined total of more than $6 million — but what are they spending campaign funds on? In New […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why is the Rio Grande running dry?

The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.
KRQE News 13

Take part in ’40 days of gratitude’ with Make-a-Wish New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business has partnered with Make-a-Wish New Mexico. Sukhamni Designs has started its ’40 Days of Gratitude Campaign’ to help grant life-changing wishes for children throughout New Mexico. Sukhamni Designs will be donating 11% of all purchases to the organization. Owner Gurumukh...
CHARITIES
knau.org

Navajo Nation president urges fairgoers to mask up

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging fairgoers to wear masks. The Navajo Nation Fair is set to run as the Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 during a four-day period. Navajo health officials said at least 45 communities currently have an uncontrolled...
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
KOAT 7

New Mexico cannabis sales bring in $40 million in August

SANTA FE, N.M. — Cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $40 million in August. The state's Cannabis Control Division said the highest sales numbers came from the state's highest population centers and areas near the state's border. According to data released by the Cannabis Control Division, adult-use sales brought...
ECONOMY
LoneStar 92

A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider

There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

