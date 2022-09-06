Read full article on original website
Blind Drunk: A Sober Appraisal
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad
*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
New Mexico isn’t part of the Juul settlement, but has its own lawsuit
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juul Labs, the maker of electronic cigarettes, just agreed to pay nearly $440 million to 33 states, in a lawsuit tied to accusations of the company’s role in underage, teen vaping. But New Mexico isn’t part of that settlement. Turns out, New Mexico remains in the middle of another lawsuit with […]
New Mexico hopes to get over 300 new police officers across the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state fund is giving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to police departments across New Mexico with the intent of helping hire new cops. The funds are expected to pay for as many as 317 new police officers. Earlier this year, legislators and state leaders recognized a statewide shortage […]
NM Governor Addresses Environmental Concerns, Citizen Perception Survey on Homelessness & Harm Reduction in Albuquerque
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel weighs in on a new survey that shows 70% of Albuquerque citizens are unhappy with the city’s response to homelessness. The panel also talks through the historic ruling earlier this week that removes Couy Griffin from his position as Otero County Commissioner, and bars him from holding future public office. Plus, our panelists react to data from a new investigation that shows New Mexico has used its red flag law just eight times since 2020, a time period where 600 New Mexicans died from gun violence.
Then prince, King Charles III visited New Mexico in 1982
MONTEZUMA, N.M. — Then-Prince, King Charles III once made a visit to New Mexico in 1982. Then-Prince Charles was the president of United World College at the time. He made the visit to the college near Las Vegas, New Mexico. While at the school, he discussed what he thought students should learn while attending.
Mark Ronchetti Has Pitched His Agenda to Improve Schools Across the State of New Mexico
“Republican Mark Ronchetti cited the dismal academic proficiency rates in New Mexico schools Tuesday as he outlined the policy agenda he said he would pursue as governor — a plan that includes issuing $1,500 stipends to help some students catch up and a law to limit growth in administrative spending.” —Dan McKay.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
How much are Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti spending on ads?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With about two months to go before the state’s general election, the race for the governor’s office is heating up. The latest numbers show that Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham have spent a combined total of more than $6 million — but what are they spending campaign funds on? In New […]
New Mexico directs $10 million to build abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic in a town near the Texas border. The announcement came after the state's Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday, committing $10 million from her capital allocation funds to build the new clinic in Doña Ana County.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
Why is the Rio Grande running dry?
The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.
Take part in ’40 days of gratitude’ with Make-a-Wish New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business has partnered with Make-a-Wish New Mexico. Sukhamni Designs has started its ’40 Days of Gratitude Campaign’ to help grant life-changing wishes for children throughout New Mexico. Sukhamni Designs will be donating 11% of all purchases to the organization. Owner Gurumukh...
Navajo Nation president urges fairgoers to mask up
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging fairgoers to wear masks. The Navajo Nation Fair is set to run as the Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 during a four-day period. Navajo health officials said at least 45 communities currently have an uncontrolled...
New Mexico cannabis sales bring in $40 million in August
SANTA FE, N.M. — Cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $40 million in August. The state's Cannabis Control Division said the highest sales numbers came from the state's highest population centers and areas near the state's border. According to data released by the Cannabis Control Division, adult-use sales brought...
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
