This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel weighs in on a new survey that shows 70% of Albuquerque citizens are unhappy with the city’s response to homelessness. The panel also talks through the historic ruling earlier this week that removes Couy Griffin from his position as Otero County Commissioner, and bars him from holding future public office. Plus, our panelists react to data from a new investigation that shows New Mexico has used its red flag law just eight times since 2020, a time period where 600 New Mexicans died from gun violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO