Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started. Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
News 12
WILD VIDEO: Llama escapes enclosure at farm in Easton
A llama escaped from its enclosure and ran wild Saturday morning on an Easton farm, according to video provided by a News 12 viewer. Heather Austrie, a social media content creator, witnessed the llama run extremely close to patrons who were visiting Silverman's Farm in Easton. She told News 12...
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lake Harmony (PA)
Lake Harmony is a non-CDP (census-designated-place) and unincorporated community in Kidder Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, United States. The town, named after a glacier Lake with the same name, had 1,480 citizens in 2021. The town features sports arenas, bountiful ski areas, state parks, restaurants, rental homes, beaches, etc. Visitors can...
walnutport.com
In Nazareth, rally calls for inclusive Lehigh Valley
About 70 people gathered Saturday in Nazareth Borough Park in what organizers said was an effort to make every area resident feel safe, included and welcome.
homenewspa.com
Newport Avenue residents complain of disturbances, council appoints assistant to borough manager
During the Northampton Borough Council meeting on September 1, several Newport Avenue households appeared before council to voice concerns for their safety after repeatedly being harassed and threatened by residents of a neighboring rental property on the 1300 block. “Every night is a party,” said one resident. He spoke of...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
sauconsource.com
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case
UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
skooknews.com
PennDOT Announces New Traffic Patterns for PA 443 Reconstruction Project in Lehighton
PennDOT announced on Thursday motorists can expect new traffic patterns starting Sunday, September 11, on PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton Borough, Carbon County. Starting Sunday there will be 24-hour lane restrictions with flaggers Sundays through Thursdays on PA 443 between Ashtown Drive and East Penn Street for approximately three weeks. These restrictions are scheduled to begin Sundays at 6 PM and remain in place until 5 PM on Thursdays. If there is inclement weather the restrictions may be extended to additional days.
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria Show
The Redball Military Transport Club is hosting its yearly swap meet and militaria show at the West End Fairgrounds, welcoming more than 140 vendors of military collectibles. The event is happening on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24, from 9 a.m - 5 p.m (on both days).
All aboard the Lakeland Express!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center
Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County
A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports. In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
thebrownandwhite.com
Pennsylvania labor shortage affects local restaurants
Jenny’s Kuali, which will close at the end of this month, has been hit particularly hard by the labor shortage — and they are not alone. Like many restaurant owners, Jenny Lim, who owns the restaurant with her husband Roy, said it has become too difficult to keep workers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
Drivers expect traffic delays on I-81
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County can expect delays throughout Thursday. There is a lane restriction from Exit 187, which is the Casey Highway exit, ending on exit 188 which is for Dunmore/Throop. Traffic is backed up for miles as PennDOT crews work on patching and crack sealing. The […]
walnutport.com
Family prepares to welcome ‘Eddie’ home from Korean War, 72 years after he went missing in action
Column: Who was Edward Reiter, Korean War soldier who went missing in action 72 years ago and was just recently identified? Just a typical kid from Northampton, family says.
uncoveringpa.com
Touring the Incredible Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, PA
Located on the western end of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find one of the most popular historic sites in the Pocono Mountains: the Old Jail Museum. The Old Jail Museum, known during its operating years as the Carbon County Jail, housed inmates from 1870 until 1995. Soon after it closed, the jail was opened for public tours and has been open to visitors ever since.
Times News
Route 93 remains closed after fiery crash; Road damaged when truck loses control, catches fire
Route 93 in Nesquehoning remains closed following a tractor-trailer crash and fire Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. between the Carbon County Correctional Facility and the runaway truck ramp. Emergency crews were called for a vehicle fire after the rig lost control as it descended the mountain...
