walnutport.com
Woman charged in overdose death of Northampton County man
Lehigh County authorities have charged a Lancaster woman in connection with a fatal 2020 drug overdose that killed a Northampton County man.
walnutport.com
In Nazareth, rally calls for inclusive Lehigh Valley
About 70 people gathered Saturday in Nazareth Borough Park in what organizers said was an effort to make every area resident feel safe, included and welcome.
walnutport.com
State police shoot, kill Monroe County man during welfare check Thursday
State police troopers shot and killed a man during a wellness check Thursday morning.
walnutport.com
Pa. nursing home strike: Workers settle contract at all but Schuylkill County location
Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania.
walnutport.com
Route 512 in Pen Argyl area shut down following crash involving motorcycle; 1 person injured
One person was injured after an accident at Route 512 along the Pen Argyl/Plainfield Township border, authorities said.
