Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay continued to increase in strength early Wednesday as it neared the Mexican coast.

Hurricane Kay is seen on Tuesday night in the East Pacific basin. Forecasters said that the storm could become a major hurricane sometime on Wednesday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

In its 3 a.m. MDT advisory Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Kay was about 230 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, an increase in 10 mph from a few hours earlier, and was moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

A storm becomes a hurricane when sustained winds hit 74 mph.

The NHC said that Kay could become a major hurricane -- one at Category 3 or higher -- sometime on Wednesday. A hurricane reaches Category 3 strength when it has maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

The storm is projected to make its closest approach to the shoreline of Baja California Thursday and Friday. It could move near areas of Southern California early next week, depending on its path.

"Weakening is forecast to begin by Thursday, but Kay is forecast to remain a hurricane when it passes near the west-central coast of the Baja California peninsula," it said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for north of Punta Abreojos to San Jose De Las Palomas while a hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Cortes to Punta Abreojos.

A tropical storm warning has also been called for Punta Abreojos southward to Cabo San Lucas and northward of Cabo San Lucas to Bahia De Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch is in effect for north of Bahia De Los Angeles to San Felipe and north of San Jose De Las Palomas to Cabo San Quintin.

Kay became a hurricane after slowly gaining wind intensity off the southwest coast of Mexico on Monday. As a tropical storm, Kay had already brought impacts to the Mexican coastline.

While areas of heavy rain will continue in southwestern Mexico over the next few days, a greater concern is focused along the Baja Peninsula. It is along the Baja Peninsula, especially in the elevated terrain, where the heaviest rain is forecast.

As the system continues to organize and gain wind intensity, it is expected to be at its peak strength by midweek as it tracks toward the peninsula.

"On the forecast track, the center of Kay is expected move to the west of the southern Baja California peninsula today, and be near the west-central coast of the Baja California peninsula Thursday and Friday," the NHC said in its update early Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com