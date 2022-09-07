ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

State
California State
State
Missouri State
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS LA

Southern California cities to honor those killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks on 21st anniversary

Several tributes were planned Sunday to honor those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 21 years ago. The observances on Sunday were expected to mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.In Corona, the Chamber, in partnership with the city of Corona and ABC Hopes, were honoring and remembering those killed in the attacks with a reading of the victims' names where miniature flags were placed in rows, each representing one of the 2,977 people who died in the attacks. The event was open to the public and expected to conclude by 10 a.m.It was one of...
CORONA, CA
NPR

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Robert Rodriguez
NPR

A slain Las Vegas reporter is remembered as a fair but dogged journalist

This week, police in Las Vegas arrested an elected official for allegedly stabbing a newspaper reporter to death. They say Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was angry over negative coverage which may have caused him to lose the Democratic primary election in June. The situation has shaken the city's journalists and politicians, even as they remember the legacy of the slain reporter. NPR's Martin Kaste reports from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NPR

Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not

Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it contained materials that would ultimately form what the state’s public schools students could be expected to learn about American history and civics. “Whoa -- these are already written,” Nielsen remembers thinking as he opened the document this spring. Hillsdale College, which has sought in recent years to “revive the American tradition of K-12 education” by fostering a nationwide network of schools, won new prominence when then-President Donald Trump tapped the school to help develop a “patriotic education” project. Now, in a sign of Hillsdale’s growing influence in public education, South Dakota has proposed statewide standards that contain distinct echoes of Hillsdale’s material.
HILLSDALE, MI
NPR

Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

