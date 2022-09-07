ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Senate President Spilka Visits MWRTA HQ in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka stopped by the MWRTA on September 7 to talk about the future of the organization. The staff, including new Administrator Jim Nee, spoke about the various ways the MWRTA is working to expand transportation access and equity within the MetroWest region, which included conversations on job access and. green energy investments.
9 Marlborough Students on President’s List at SHNU

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700...
Gloria Ann Martin, 89

NATICK – Gloria Ann “GoGo” Martin, 89, a resident of Sherwood Village in Natick for 18 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home, following a brief illness. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph F. and Gladys (Buliung) Martin. She...
VIDEO: Republican Challenger Colarusso Makes Public Appeal For Congresswoman Clark To Debate

ARLINGTON – Over Labor Day weekend, the Republican challenger to U.S. Representative Katherine Clark, Caroline Colarusso (MA-5) arrived in Arlington with the hope of engaging Representative Clark in a civil debate. Clark refused to acknowledge her Republican challenger as well as the will of the voters, who clearly want and deserve an opportunity to hear from both Clark and Colarusso.
Access Framingham Advertising For Production Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Access Framingham is advertising for a production manager. The position was posted this week. “We are looking for a hard working creative person to oversee our production pipeline from conception to completion. You’d be working in a tight team creating and managing local content creation. Experienced video producers, filmmakers, or someone looking to downshift from corporate media or TV – please check it out! We’d love to get someone local to fill this position,” said Executive Director Jason Daniels.
