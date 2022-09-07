FRAMINGHAM – Access Framingham is advertising for a production manager. The position was posted this week. “We are looking for a hard working creative person to oversee our production pipeline from conception to completion. You’d be working in a tight team creating and managing local content creation. Experienced video producers, filmmakers, or someone looking to downshift from corporate media or TV – please check it out! We’d love to get someone local to fill this position,” said Executive Director Jason Daniels.

