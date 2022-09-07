ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Declining number of positive cases is not enough to comfort all Trojans

Recent data has shown a significant decline in COVID-19 cases this week following steep move-in spikes, according to the USC Health Office. Dr. Sarah Van Orman, the chief health officer for USC Student Health, remains hopeful that cases will continue to drop as students settle into the new semester. “I...
DPS response to a fight on Brittingham Field leaves injured student frustrated

A pickup soccer game between a group of USC students and non-USC affiliated players turned violent at Brittingham Field on Aug. 30, resulting in a student’s hospitalization. The student, who Annenberg Media is identifying as Tony, said he and others involved were detained by DPS and LAPD at the Southwest Community Police Station following the incident. He then went to the LAC+USC Medical Center where he was treated for a nose injury he sustained in the fight, Tony said.
No. 10 USC gets first road win of season, payback over Stanford

Revenge is a dish best served on a partly cloudy afternoon in Palo Alto. Or at least that’s how USC saw it. Last season’s 42-28 Week 2 loss to Stanford was the first domino to fall, beginning the downward spiral that ended in a losing season for the Trojans. The Cardinal clinched their seventh win in the last 12 years. This time around, things were much different.
USC heads north to take on Stanford in Pac-12 opener

USC kicked off its season in exciting fashion last Saturday in its 66-14 rout of Rice. Trojan fans came away with optimism that’s been lacking in prior years. The defense looked stout as it single-handedly outscored Rice, allowing just 14 points and scoring three pick-sixes itself. The offense punted only once, which came in the fourth quarter, and had 538 total yards. USC’s 66 points were its most in a single game since 2008.
PHOTOS: USC begins their season with a victory over Rice

A heat wave this past weekend, with a high of 98 degrees, marked the return of the long-anticipated Trojan football season led by new head coach Lincoln Riley. In comparison to the 54,398 fans for last year’s season opener against San Jose State, 60,113 fans were in attendance to witness the Trojans take on Rice. Riley started off his season debut strong with a decisive victory of 66-14, expanding his impressive record from his time at the University of Oklahoma.
It’s a new squad, new mindset, new level for USC

Those lyrics of A$AP Ferg’s 2015 hit could be heard throughout Howard Jones Field when the horn blew to begin USC football’s practice this Wednesday. For a team that underwent one of the largest personnel overhauls in NCAA history this offseason, the song choice is almost symbolic. Last...
