New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

STARS Program at Yale receives donation for expansion

The Science, Technology and Research Scholars Program has experienced its largest expansion to date, connecting more first-generation, low-income students to research and STEM opportunities at Yale. The program is directed by Sandy Chang ’88, associate dean of science education at Yale, who said that one of his biggest motivations in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale housing shortages may cause displacement in the Elm City

On-campus housing shortages at Yale have thrown the city’s rental landscape into flux, making Yalies and New Haveners both neighbors and competitors for limited living space. This fall, hundreds of juniors traded on-campus suites for off-campus apartments, owing to insufficient housing space in several residential colleges and record enrollment...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

The business of religion: reflecting on management classes within the Divinity School

In 2017, Andover Newton Seminary transformed from a lone-standing professional school on the outskirts of Boston into an appendage of the Yale Divinity School. During the move, Sarah B. Drummond ’93, the founding dean of ANS at the Divinity School, had a guiding question in mind: how could the seminary take advantage of this new consortium it now called home?
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YLS students and professors discuss and hold events on reproductive rights

Tim Tai, Staff Photographer and Zoe Berg, Photo Editor. The Supreme Court’s late June ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade ignited campus-wide conversations surrounding reproductive rights among Yale Law School students and professors. In June, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn the 1973...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven sees debate over cannabis dispensary zoning

The Board of Alders recently approved the City of New Haven Adult-Use Cannabis Zoning Ordinance, which details neighborhoods where future dispensaries are able to open in the Elm City. Connecticut legalized the use of recreational adult-use marijuana in July of last year and gave municipalities the authority to regulate the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

