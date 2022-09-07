Festival Season is on in Kansas City with a great welcome back and “yiasou!,” Greek for “hello!” as Annunciation Greek Orthodox Christian Church prepares for their 60th annual Greek Food Fest. Billed as one of the city’s largest ethnic events, Greek Fest draws together thousands in the community for food, faith, and culture, and to experience the Greek zest for life. After a two-year hiatus, Greek Fest is back. The festival runs September 9 through 11 at Annunciation Church in South Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO