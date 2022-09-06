Read full article on original website
NPR
Merriam-Webster has added 370 words and phrases to its dictionary
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Three hundred seventy words and phrases have been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice was among the new additions, along with yeet, an exclamation of excitement, sus, short for suspicious or suspect, and ICYMI for in case you missed it. Adding new words to the dictionary always causes a brouhaha, but Merriam-Webster says a word becomes eligible if it's used by a lot of people over long time.
NPR
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
NPR's Life Kit talks with psychologist Marisa Franco for tips on building friendships as an adult. Her new book is Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make — and Keep — Friends. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When we grow up, the friendships we have often get...
NPR
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
NPR
New documentary 'Riotsville' digs into police militarization in America
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sierra Pettengill about her documentary "Riotsville, USA," which digs into police militarization in America. At the start of the new archival documentary "Riotsville U.S.A.," soldiers march in lockstep down a colorful American city street - past a liquor store, a pawn shop, an appliance center. And a helicopter buzzes overhead.
NPR
Ling Ma on Bliss Montage, her new book of short stories
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Ling Ma about "Bliss Montage," her new collection of surrealistic short stories. You turn the pages of "Bliss Montage," Ling Ma's new book of short stories, and find the world you thought you knew shaken up and rearranged. A woman lives in a Los Angeles house that's stocked with 100 of her former boyfriends. There's a recreational drug called "G" that makes people invisible, which seems fun at first, but winds up concealing other problems. A Yeti not only comes to life but splashes on Old Spice and lights up American Spirit cigarettes. Not what you'd expect from a figure from Himalayan folklore, now is it? "Bliss Montage" is a collection of short stories told with what's become her signature sting of wit and satire by Ling Ma, author of the highly acclaimed novel "Severance." And she joins us now.
NPR
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
NPR
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Rachel Aviv's new book 'Strangers to Ourselves' tackles mental health diagnoses
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with journalist Rachel Aviv about her book, "Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories that Make Us." It explores the lives of six people with mental illness.
NPR
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a disproportionate number of people who are contracting monkeypox in the U.S. are also HIV-positive. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend....
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
NPR
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
NPR
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
NPR
How Charles' past will influence his new role as monarch
Britain and the world have been getting used to King Charles in the last few days. That's following decades of knowing him as the Prince of Wales starting in 1969, when he was just 20 years old. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING CHARLES: I think I serve is a marvelous...
NPR
Brazil's presidential election will determine the fate of deforestation in the Amazon
NPR's Ayesha Rasco talks to journalist Gustavo Faleiros about the deforestation of the Amazon and how the results of Brazil's presidential election could affect it. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon has skyrocketed. But there's a presidential election in October and leading the polls is former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who says he will fight deforestation, and now activists say they fear loggers, ranchers and miners are racing to illegally clear new sections of forests before Lula could take office. Joining us from Sao Paulo to discuss is Gustavo Faleiros, a journalist with the Pulitzer Center's Rainforest Investigations Network. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Word Scramble!
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters of one of them to get a synonym of the other. Which word is the synonym and which is the anagram is for you to discover. Ex. SOUP WORK --> OPUS (anagram of "soup," synonym of "work")
NPR
Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God save the king. UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: God save the king. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. From the ceremony earlier today at St. James's Palace...
NPR
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
A kidnapped goddess returns home, after prosecutors expose art thieves
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Erin Thompson of CUNY about the recent seizure of ancient artifacts from the Met Museum, and the forthcoming repatriation of these objects to their home countries. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than 70 stolen artifacts, some more than 2,000 years old, returned home to Italy and...
NPR
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was 96. Yet for many, it's still a shock. NPR's Philip Reeves filed this report from the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, where the queen is expected to lie at rest in the coming days. PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: It's hard...
