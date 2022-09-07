Read full article on original website
FireWatch: Barnes Fire grows, causing evacuations and smoke south of Lakeview
GOOSE LAKE, Cal. -- Lake County, Oregon residents are keeping watch on a wildfire burning about 20 miles south of Lakeview. Evacuation warnings include mandatory evacuations issued late yesterday for County Road 133C to Highway 395 and County Road 9 from 1807 CR 9 to 133C. Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy's office says all affected residents have been notified in person and, "The fire has blown up on the south side. Fire behavior is extreme and changing rapidly. Fire responders are working nonstop to keep all homes safe."
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT
An Air Quality Alert from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through 5:00 p.m. Saturday. It applies to Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions are causing air quality levels to fluctuate and they could be...
Lake Health District Board meeting, Sept. 1, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake Health District Board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
Fun at the Lake County Fair & Round-Up
Lake County Fair & Round-Up was well-attended by locals and visitors across its five-day run — Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5. See the Sept. 14 edition of the Lake County Examiner for the Fair & Round-Up results section.
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
FireWatch: ODF's Klamath-Lake District asks public help for holiday weekend with Red Flag Alert
KLAMATH & LAKE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Klamath-Lake District says Labor Day is among summer holiday weekends that bring an increase in abandoned campfires on area wildlands. This year it starts with a Red Flag Alert Friday for Klamath and Lake Counties. Campfires are prohibited as part...
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
Grand Jury makes decision on officer involved shooting from August
On August 4, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a call involving a brother chasing another brother with a knife. The victim had sustained wounds to the face. KFPD Officer Thun and Reserve Officer Austin Gilmore arrived on scene. Witnesses directed them to where the men had gone with Mathew Vaughn chasing his brother, James Vaughn. As Officers approached the alley, Mathew Vaughn exited the alley and began to chase Reserve Officer Austin Gilmore with a knife. Reserve Officer Gilmore repeatedly told Mr. Vaughn to drop the knife as he backed away. Mr. Vaughn charged Reserve Officer Gilmore and both Reserve Officer Gilmore and Officer Thun opened fire. Mr. Mathew Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
