dailydodge.com
Helen Fredrick
Helen Fredrick, age 93 of Juneau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She adventurously entered this world during a February ice storm and departed on a peaceful late summer morning in the farmhouse she grew up in. Her ninety-three and half years on this Earth were nothing short of love and grace.
Volksfest Is Back In Waupun
(Waupun) Volksfest returns to Waupun Saturday at the Community Center. Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop says it was a huge festival at one time, but lack of volunteers and the pandemic ended it for a while. Now thanks to the Waupun Hockey Association it is back. He says it is a...
BD’s Hein Wins Youth Triathlon
Six-year-old Carson Hein of Beaver Dam recently took 1st pace in the 5-6 year old boys division at the Oregon Wisconsin Kids Triathlon. Over 500 athletes between the ages of five and fourteen took part in the event that included participants from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Carson attends Washington Elementary...
Prep Scoreboard – Saturday 9/11/22
Vs. Mayville 2-0 Kylie W led kills and blocks. Watertown had a 2nd place finish @ the Indian Trails Tournament. “Nice to play some teams today we wouldn’t normally come across in our season. We had a bit of a slow start this morning, but once the girls got going, we didn’t drop another set throughout pool play. Abby Walsh & Kylei Braatz really carried us offensively throughout the day, leading our team in kills in every match. Payton has continued to not only distribute the ball well; her defense has helped us tremendously this week, earning her a spot on the All-tournament team. Greendale served us really tough in our last match, something we also struggled with in our earlier set with them, but the girls can definitely be proud of their top finishing spot today!
BDUSC Scoreboard – 9/11/22
Here’s a look at this week’s results from Beaver United Soccer Club’s first full weekend of action. Beaver Dam U10 United Girls Black 5 Beaver Dam U10 United Girls Green 2. Saturday, September 10th. Beaver Dam U12 Boys United 2 Reedsburg 2. Portage 5 Bever Dam U14...
News – September 9, 2022
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department’s Dive Team received a large donation from a local business. The agency announced Thursday that Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly of Juneau donated $10,000 which will cover the entire cost for a new communications system. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says this will allow their divers to communicate with each other and with responders on the surface of the water. He says the communication will enhance diver safety and the efficiency of operations.
Fox Lake Man Elected To Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board
(Fox Lake) A Fox Lake man was elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Jonathon Gibbs will represent Dodge, Columbia, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara, and Winnebago counties. His three-year term began on September 1st. The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts...
Randolph’s Fuller Hits Milestone
Brandi Fuller collected her 1,000th career dig moving into 3rd all time at Randolph High School in Thursday night’s win over Fall River. She is currently behind Assistant Coach Brenna Huizenga and Chloe Schmit. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future...
Beaver Dam Football Hosts Sun Prairie East Tonight On DDTV & 1430 ESPN
The Beaver Dam High School football team hosts Sun Prairie East tonight at the Derleth Field. The Golden Beavers (0-3) are still looking for their first win of the season after two straight hard luck losses to Baraboo 20-14 and Fort Atkinson 28-24. Sun Prairie East is 1-2 on the season. The Cardinals banked Monona Grove 55-0 then fell to Division #1 ranked Mukwonago 55-45 and Division Two #1 Waunakee 38-13.
Governor Talks K-12 Funding
(Wisconsin) Governor Tony Evers visited Van Buren Elementary school in Janesville on Wednesday. Evers has proposed a $90-million-dollar investment in K-12 education, for the next two year state budget. He says that will provide needed resources while helping to hold down property taxes. Evers says (quote) “we just have to...
BDFD Dive Team Receives $10K Donation
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department’s Dive Team received a large donation from a local business. The agency announced Thursday that Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly of Juneau donated $10,000 which will cover the entire cost for a new communications system. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says this will allow...
Silent Parade To Remember 9/11 Victims To Be Held Sunday In Juneau
(Juneau) The 21st annual Silent Parade is this Sunday in Juneau. The event remembers and honors the 2,977 lives that were lost in the September 11th attacks. It will begin at 8pm and will last for around 45 minutes. City streetlights will be shut off along the parade route. Area law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance. Organizers say the parade will go on rain or shine.
Dodge County Company Wins Big At State Fair
(Theresa) A company from Dodge County, a member of the Something Special from Wisconsin program, won first place at the state fair. Confections for Any Occasion from Theresa is part of the program by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The business won first place in the...
Columbus Man Arrested For Fleeing Dodge County Deputies
(Beaver Dam) A Columbus man was arrested Friday for fleeing Dodge County authorities. Read the full press release:. On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:03PM a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2016 Ford Focus for speeding on Madison Rd. near Iron Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. He made contact with the driver, a 42 year old rural Columbus man.
Watertown’s Water Department To Flush Hydrants Throughout The City
(Watertown) Watertown’s Water Department plans to flush hydrants throughout the city starting Monday. Flushing will mainly occur between 5am and 1pm beginning September 12th, with one crew starting on Main Street and a second will begin on Hospital Drive. City officials say flushing will continue Tuesday through Friday from...
