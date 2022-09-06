Vs. Mayville 2-0 Kylie W led kills and blocks. Watertown had a 2nd place finish @ the Indian Trails Tournament. “Nice to play some teams today we wouldn’t normally come across in our season. We had a bit of a slow start this morning, but once the girls got going, we didn’t drop another set throughout pool play. Abby Walsh & Kylei Braatz really carried us offensively throughout the day, leading our team in kills in every match. Payton has continued to not only distribute the ball well; her defense has helped us tremendously this week, earning her a spot on the All-tournament team. Greendale served us really tough in our last match, something we also struggled with in our earlier set with them, but the girls can definitely be proud of their top finishing spot today!

