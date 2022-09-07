Leah Messer, Catelynn Lowell and Ashley Jones were missing from the series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but the other ladies had so much drama going on, that it didn’t really matter. After everyone (including Leah, Catelynn and Ashley) jumped on a quick video call together, the ladies divided up and went back to telling their solo stories. And for Cheyenne Floyd, that meant reliving a traumatic experience she and her family recently had to live through. Apparently, when she and fiance Zach Davis were in the car with their two kids, she noticed a green beam of light on his face. And when they eventually found the source of the light (a gun), they realized that someone they knew was trying to kill them. 13 bullets were fired at them, but fortunately, no one was injured. The police couldn’t believe that they survived, and Cheyenne spent most of the hour crying over the incident. She’s happy that she and her family survived, but she’s angry that they had to deal with such a terrifying situation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO