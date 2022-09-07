Read full article on original website
Related
‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd reveals she was shot at 13 times in car with kids
Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was shot at 13 times while driving with her children. The reality star said during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premiere Tuesday that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were “riding around” with her daughter, Ryder, 5, and the couple’s son, Ace, 1, when she noticed a “green beam” on Davis’ face. The pair subsequently saw a man holding a gun, someone they “both knew,” according to Davis, who explained, “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him.” Davis, 31, recalled, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times,...
Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd, Fiance Zach Davis Open Up About Shooting: ‘It Was Somebody We Both Knew’
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Narrowly Survives A Shooting
Leah Messer, Catelynn Lowell and Ashley Jones were missing from the series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but the other ladies had so much drama going on, that it didn’t really matter. After everyone (including Leah, Catelynn and Ashley) jumped on a quick video call together, the ladies divided up and went back to telling their solo stories. And for Cheyenne Floyd, that meant reliving a traumatic experience she and her family recently had to live through. Apparently, when she and fiance Zach Davis were in the car with their two kids, she noticed a green beam of light on his face. And when they eventually found the source of the light (a gun), they realized that someone they knew was trying to kill them. 13 bullets were fired at them, but fortunately, no one was injured. The police couldn’t believe that they survived, and Cheyenne spent most of the hour crying over the incident. She’s happy that she and her family survived, but she’s angry that they had to deal with such a terrifying situation.
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: Photo of Kaiser Prompts Negligent Parenting Concerns
Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason lost custody of all three of the children who were living with them at the time. They each one have one additional child of whom they had already lost custody. After a lengthy court battle, three of the couple’s five kids were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Seemingly Breaks Silence About Pedro Jimeno Divorce
Opening up. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) seemingly broke her silence about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” Chantel, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 25. “Thank you, sisters.”
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive, Then Arrested After No-Show at Court
Last month, officials in New Hampshire announced that they're now treating Harmony's disappearance as a homicide Update: On Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced that Kayla Montgomery was arrested at a residence in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019. A Department of Justice source confirms the warrant was granted after Kayla Montgomery, 32, failed to appear in court Thursday...
Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife
Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha's request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement...
600Breezy Reveals Girlfriend Raven K. Jackson Died By Suicide
In a series of Instagram posts, 600Breezy shared his shock, grief and regret over Raven K. Jackson's decision to take her own life
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?. After six years of...
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith Arrested and Charged With Being Fugitive From Another State
Teen Mom star Bariki “Bar” Smith was arrested on Tuesday, August 22, and charged with a felony of being a fugitive from another state, In Touch can confirm. The MTV star remains behind bars at Henderson Detention Center in Nevada with no current bond or release date set, according to booking information viewed by In Touch. Smith had recently moved to Nevada from California with his wife, Ashley Jones, and their 4-year-old daughter, Holly.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault at Hialeah Hospital
MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested – accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat. And her name may sound familiar to some.This is 34-year-old Tupac Shakur. Yes, she has the same name as the late rapper. According to the arrest report we obtained, the incident happened yesterday at a bench outside Hialeah Hospital. The victim told police he was sitting on the beach. That's when Shakur came up and began hitting him. He was able to take the bat from her. That's when she ran into the hospital but was later arrested. The victim suffered several injuries but refused medical treatment.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Celebrates Daughter's Court Victory Ahead of Happily Ever After Comeback
90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem is part of the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. But even before that season premiere later this month, she has a lot to celebrate. Her daughter — Skyla, not the convicted sexual predator, Scottie — just won her case in court.
Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Takes ‘Big Step’ in Relationship With Estranged Daughter Leah
One step at a time. Amber Portwood and her estranged daughter, Leah, are putting in the effort to improve their strained relationship. “We’re working on our relationship and I’m being patient,” the 32-year-old MTV personality said during the Tuesday, September 6, series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “Last year, my daughter asked for […]
Comments / 0