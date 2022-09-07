ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd reveals she was shot at 13 times in car with kids

Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was shot at 13 times while driving with her children. The reality star said during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premiere Tuesday that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were “riding around” with her daughter, Ryder, 5, and the couple’s son, Ace, 1, when she noticed a “green beam” on Davis’ face. The pair subsequently saw a man holding a gun, someone they “both knew,” according to Davis, who explained, “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him.” Davis, 31, recalled, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times,...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd, Fiance Zach Davis Open Up About Shooting: ‘It Was Somebody We Both Knew’

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Narrowly Survives A Shooting

Leah Messer, Catelynn Lowell and Ashley Jones were missing from the series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but the other ladies had so much drama going on, that it didn’t really matter. After everyone (including Leah, Catelynn and Ashley) jumped on a quick video call together, the ladies divided up and went back to telling their solo stories. And for Cheyenne Floyd, that meant reliving a traumatic experience she and her family recently had to live through. Apparently, when she and fiance Zach Davis were in the car with their two kids, she noticed a green beam of light on his face. And when they eventually found the source of the light (a gun), they realized that someone they knew was trying to kill them. 13 bullets were fired at them, but fortunately, no one was injured. The police couldn’t believe that they survived, and Cheyenne spent most of the hour crying over the incident. She’s happy that she and her family survived, but she’s angry that they had to deal with such a terrifying situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Teen Mom#S Pictures#Next#Ryder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive, Then Arrested After No-Show at Court

Last month, officials in New Hampshire announced that they're now treating Harmony's disappearance as a homicide Update: On Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced that Kayla Montgomery was arrested at a residence in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019. A Department of Justice source confirms the warrant was granted after Kayla Montgomery, 32, failed to appear in court Thursday...
MANCHESTER, NH
In Touch Weekly

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith Arrested and Charged With Being Fugitive From Another State

Teen Mom star Bariki “Bar” Smith was arrested on Tuesday, August 22, and charged with a felony of being a fugitive from another state, In Touch can confirm. The MTV star remains behind bars at Henderson Detention Center in Nevada with no current bond or release date set, according to booking information viewed by In Touch. Smith had recently moved to Nevada from California with his wife, Ashley Jones, and their 4-year-old daughter, Holly.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault at Hialeah Hospital

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested – accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat. And her name may sound familiar to some.This is 34-year-old Tupac Shakur. Yes, she has the same name as the late rapper. According to the arrest report we obtained, the incident happened yesterday at a bench outside Hialeah Hospital. The victim told police he was sitting on the beach. That's when Shakur came up and began hitting him. He was able to take the bat from her. That's when she ran into the hospital but was later arrested. The victim suffered several injuries but refused medical treatment.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy